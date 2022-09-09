The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will kick off the community’s “Israel at 75” celebration series at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 with an Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performance at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall - Severance Music Center, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to launch our ‘Israel at 75’ celebration series with a rare Cleveland performance by the Philharmonic,” Dan Zelman, Federation board chair, said in the release. “The strength of the bond between Jewish Cleveland and Israel cannot be overstated. To begin the community’s year-long celebration of Israel’s ‘diamond anniversary’ with the Israel Philharmonic is a testament to the commitment and care our communities have for each other.”

This will be the third time the leading Israeli orchestra performs in Cleveland, most recently in 2015. The IPO is globally recognized as a world-class symphonic ensemble founded in 1936 by famed Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman and based at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv while performing throughout Israel and internationally.

Led by its music director, Maestro Lahav Shani, the concert program will feature some of the classics composed by Russian Composer, Sergei Prokofiev: Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 (Classical); Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (suite of 20 minutes); and Prokofiev Symphony No. 5.

Individual tickets are available at Severance Music Center box office, 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1411.

For more information about the IPO, visit t ipo.co.il/en.