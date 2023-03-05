The Jeffrey D. Schwartz and Na Tang Taiwan Cultural Association and the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center hosted Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau in a visit to the Taiwan JCC Feb. 22.
According to a news release from the cultural association, this is the first time a chief rabbi from Israel has visited Taiwan.
During his visit, he met with members of the Jewish community in Taipei. Over 30 rabbis from 12 Asian countries were in attendance, including the most senior Chabad Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky and his son, Rabbi Mendel Kotlarsky, both from the Chabad headquarters in New York.
Lau also held a prayer service at the Taiwan JCC, with the event culminating in a gala dinner. Lau was also presented with a print of Chilean Jewish mural artist Mauricio Alberto Avayu Eidelstein’s mural that hangs in the Taiwan JCC’s ballroom. Eidelstein is based in Aventura, Fla.
“It was an honor to visit Taiwan and meet with the Jewish community here,” Lau said during the visit. “I was impressed by their dedication to Jewish culture and traditions, and I am confident that the community will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”
Jeffrey D. Schwartz, a former Clevelander and founder of the JCC and JTCA, said in the release, “We are delighted to welcome Chief Rabbi Lau and the distinguished group of rabbis to Taiwan. This visit is an important step towards promoting cultural exchange and deepening the understanding of Jewish heritage in Taiwan. We greatly appreciate this fruitful and meaningful visit that will benefit the people of Taiwan and the Jewish community at large.”
Schwartz, a member of the 2021 Cleveland Jewish News class of 18 Difference Makers, grew up in Beachwood and University Heights, before moving to Taipei in the 1970s.