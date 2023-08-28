Kent State University’s Golden Flashes hockey team will host a two-game series against the Israel Elite Hockey League’s Israel Selects on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Kent State Ice Arena.
Organized by player and IEHL spokesman Shea Spanier, ticket sales and proceeds from the game will support both hockey programs, Spanier told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Spanier is a 2022 graduate of Kent State University, with a degree in marketing and a sales certificate. Spainer, a professional hockey player, will be playing with Israel Selects and played with the Flashes from 2018 to 2022. The 2022-23 season was his first year playing professionally, spending half the season with the Watertown Wolves in New York and the other half with the Israeli team. Next year, he’s headed to Canada, where he also played junior hockey.
The two-game series marks the first stop in the IEHL Israel Selects 2023-24 season tour.
Spanier said this summer was the third season for the IEHL, noting there hasn’t been much growth in its promotions since last year. Knowing there is a growing market of college-age hockey fans, Spanier said he sprung into action with the idea for the tour.
“I gave this huge presentation to the commissioner of the league and said I was very passionate about Israel and the league,” he said. “He thought it was a great idea, and the first school I reached out to was Kent State. Cleveland is an easy city to get to, and I knew the Jewish community was pretty big in Northeast Ohio.”
About a week later, Spanier said the match-up was confirmed.
“And now more schools are rolling in asking for games,” said Spanier, 25.
Spanier said there are schools in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida and Canada either interested in games or already confirmed for tour stops. Beyond the competition, the IEHL Israel Selects aims to promote and contribute to the growth of ice hockey in Israel to inspire future players, he said.
“These games are easy money for the league and will grow the league exponentially,” said Spanier, who lives in Vermont during the offseason. “This is just one step to give players in Israel better opportunities.”
Thinking back to his college career with the Flashes, Spanier said the team “gets a good crowd every night” and boasts a dedicated social media following. Spanier also frequented Kent State Hillel while he was a student, he added.
“I was thinking if we could start strong, and get a good first impression and that things look professional, that this will keep the ball rolling,” he said. “It is interesting Kent State would play a non-collegiate team. They typically don’t want to play 30-something-year-old men. But, I also knew Kent State would want the game as a tune-up before their season and they don’t even have to travel. Raising money on their end is a bonus, too.”
In addition to the game, Israel Selects might also sell merchandise at the game, Spanier said.
“While we understand it conflicts with Shabbat, we really hope people do make it out to the game,” Spanier said.