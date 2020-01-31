Just one year into Frank LaRose’s tenure as Ohio Secretary of State, precautions he has implemented to secure Ohio elections have put him on Israel’s radar.
LaRose was invited to speak at Cybertech Tel Aviv 2020, which took place from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.
“They were interested in having me come because of the work that Ohio’s done to really set up, I think, what is in many ways the most aggressive cybersecurity policy of any state in the nation as it relates to protecting our elections,” LaRose told the Cleveland Jewish News from Israel. “The message that I had when I spoke at the conference was mostly about how the cybersecurity work is important, but also part of that is combating disinformation, and how the two sort of go hand-in-hand.”
The state of Ohio has spent $14.5 million on new voting equipment for all 88 counties and LaRose has ordered local boards of elections to implement a 34-point security checklist developed in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Belfer Center at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., and the Ohio Association of Election Officials.
“When my team and I put that list together last year,” LaRose said, “I just wanted to sort of come up with a list of all the things that we needed to do to safeguard our elections from cyber criminals or foreign actors or whoever may try to cause chaos.”
But according to LaRose, the most crucial part of the checklist is not hardware and software or remote intrusion monitoring, it’s the human aspect.
“Making sure that men and women are trained about how to use the system safely, they’re trained how to recognize a social engineering attack, recognize a phishing attempt and that kind of thing,” he said. “Then finally, what underlies all of this, whether it’s cybersecurity or combating misinformation, is voter confidence.”
LaRose knows the confidence voters have in the integrity of their elections is paramount.
“That’s my most important mission,” he said. “I know that my counterparts at the Israeli Central Elections Committee feel the same way.”
LaRose, the Republican from Hudson who served two terms in the Senate representing the 27th District in Northeast Ohio, paid his own way, but said the trip was all business with one exception.
“We were driving through Jerusalem and we were just about a half-mile away from being able to go to the temple wall,” said LaRose, who has visited Israel twice before. “You almost can’t come to Israel without at least that visit, so I stopped there at the wall in the old city, said my prayers and then went right back to business. ... I’m Catholic, but I’ve had the chance to interact with Israelis and Israel quite a bit. I served as an army Green Beret during my time in the military and I trained with the (Israel Defense Forces) on a few occasions. So that sort of was my start with my love of Israel.”
Having spent time with the Israeli Central Elections Committee, LaRose said he noticed many parallels between Ohio and Israel, mainly the size of elections and number of voters.
As Ohio’s chief elections officer, LaRose is responsible for running elections in a state of more than 11.5 million people.
“That means we’ve got about 8 million registered voters on election day,” LaRose said.
About 35,000 people work the polls to conduct those elections.
“It was incredible,” said LaRose, who also visited Jerusalem on this trip. “When I compare the numbers with Israel, it’s very similar. ... The size of our elections in Ohio, are almost identical to the size and scope of their elections. In many ways it was a pretty good apples-to-apples comparison of how we do things and how they do things.”