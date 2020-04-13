Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation launched a fundraising initiative last week to raise $110,000 for 1,100 families in need during Passover.
Each of the families received a $100 gift card to Rami Levi Supermarket to purchase food for Pesach.
“It’s been wonderful to see the generosity of people at a time when we’ve been forced to stay apart, people are still willing to come together to support each other,” said Jacqueline Glodstein, executive vice president of global development, said in a news release. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response we’ve received from people from all over the country, pledging to help those in need at this critical time of year.”
ITEC operates 15 tennis centers across Israel, which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic causing all centers to close and resulting in more than 300 staff members being laid off.