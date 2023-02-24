Israeli-American jazz pianist Tamir Hendelman will begin a swing through Ohio March 5 with a solo performance at the Bop Stop in Cleveland.
He will also give two private shows for students at two Cleveland-area schools, along with two appearances at Bowling Green State University March 14 and March 15. He will also give performances in Columbus March 9 to March 12.
Residing in Los Angeles, Hendelman first discovered the piano at age 6 – or at least an iteration of it in hearing someone play an electric organ in a local music store in Tel Aviv while passing by.
Now, he has performed with the Jeff Hamilton Trio, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Harry Allen, Teddy Edwards, Warren Vache, Houston Person, Jeff Clayton, Nick Brignola, Phil Upchurch, Rickey Woodard, John Clayton and Barbara Morrison. He also leads his own trio and has released recordings with it.
“To me, it sounded like an entire orchestra,” Hendelman told the Cleveland Jewish News of the first time he heard an electric organ. “My ears just opened up to it in a very excited way. That was the little light bulb that turned on, which eventually led me to the piano.”
Hendelman started his artistry playing a combination of classical, jazz, “making up my own songs” and Israeli popular music. He moved to the United States at age 12 in 1984, winning Yamaha’s national keyboard competition two years later at age 14 – with concerts in Japan and at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. after his win.
He then studied at the Tanglewood Institute in 1988 and received a Bachelor of Music Composition degree from the Eastman School of Music in 1993, and became the youngest musical director for Lovewell Institute, a national arts education nonprofit organization, according to his website.
Returning to Los Angeles in 1996, Hendelman went on to tour the United States, Europe and Asia and received awards from the American Society of Composers and the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts. In 1999, he was also a guest soloist with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. By 2000, Hendelman joined the Jeff Hamilton Trio, and in 2001, he became a member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Since 2005, he has been a lecturer at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music’s Global Jazz Studies Department.
Since 2020, Hendelman has also presented “Tamir at Home,” a weekly online series of solo piano tributes.
His love of jazz music comes from its “melting pot” nature, Hendelman said, likening it to the melting pot nature of his native Israel. He recalled his Polish-Israeli grandmother’s tendency to sing songs playing on the radio around the apartment building where they all lived, adding that some of his solo work is also inspired by his grandmother and the songs they’d listen to together.
“Jazz is really all about discovery,” he said. “When you listen back to recordings of the artists that inspired you years later, you always discover new things.”
That discovery aspect is what keeps him coming back to the stage, Hendelman said.
“Every time you walk onstage, you play the feelings of that day,” he said. “So, every performance is unique. What I really love about jazz is you get to learn from those experiences.”
Of the upcoming Ohio appearances, Hendelman said each performance gives him something to look forward to – whether it be his solo appearance at the Bop Stop or the accompanied performances in Columbus and Bowling Green. Noting he’s had the chance to visit Ohio several times over the years, the “audiences are always so alive,” Hendelman said.
“It’s such an exciting mix,” he said. “It’s a musical cornucopia in all of these different venues and artists.”