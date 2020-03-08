An Israeli economist is hopeful the Likud and Blue and White parties will band together to address the country’s brain drain – or the emigration of some of the country’s brightest people – before it’s too late.
Dan Ben-David spoke at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland March 6 at a breakfast lecture called, “An Engaging Conversation on What the Israel Elections Means Long-Term.” He is the founder and director of the Shoresh Institute in Israel, an independent think tank. He is also a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University.
He says he sees opportunity in the latest election results because the Likud and Blue and White together control a majority of seats in the Knesset, specifically in regard to an educational gap in the country.
“We are the only country in the developed world that does not mandate a core curriculum for the children,” he said to the group of about 60 people in the Federation’s board room in Beachwood. “There is no other country that allows parents to deprive their children of the basic right to an education that will give them a future.”
Ben-David said the trend allows an education gap to continue between the ultra-Orthodox and other Israelis.
“There (are) two nations in one,” he said. “There is the startup (nation) in Israel, but there is this other nation. And that other part of Israel isn’t getting either the tools or conditions to work in a modern economy. And that other part of Israel is huge. Not only is it big, but its share of the total is growing. It’s like this huge weight on our shoulders and it’s dragging down an entire country for nearly half a century now.”
He projected in two generations, 49% of Israel’s children will be ultra-Orthodox. Today, 7% of adults and nearly 20% of the country’s children are Haredi.
“As long as right wing and left wing don’t want to work together, the kingmakers are Haredim,” he said. “They were never in any government until 1977. They’ve been in nearly every single government since 1977, and that has had a lot to do (with) the change of priorities.”
Israel will not be viable in the future if the trend continues, he said.
“This is not sustainable,” he said. “A third world economy can’t support a first world army, and then we can’t defend ourselves.”
While referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment and pending trial, as “the elephant in the room,” he said one way out is to reverse the trend through political action.
Ben-David said the problem is one of political will.
“It’s possible to fix it, but you need the willingness to deal with a lot of special interest groups in Israel that have a vested interest in keeping things the way they are,” he said. “Hopefully, they will because things that are extremely difficult to solve today, there is a demographic democratic point of no return that if we cross it, game over.”
In order to change the trend, Ben-David said, Israel needs to write a constitution “so that it would be difficult to move us back to an unsustainable path.”
In the same vein, he said Israel’s education needs an overhaul.
“The education system is crummy for everybody,” he said. “It’s education reform. It’s health care reform. It’s a number of things that we need to start dealing with and that resources have been diverted away from for years.”
In closing, Mark Holz, who serves on the Federation’s Overseas Connections Committee, said, “After seeing this, I’ve never felt stronger about what we’re doing with the STEM program in Israel, especially with the ultra-Orthodox community.”
He also spoke about the more than 200 computer programmers who live the Federation’s sister city of Beit Shean, “that are leaving every day to go to Tel Aviv and Haifa that want to stay in Beit Shean. … I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that if anybody is in need of programmers or knows of companies that needs a programmer, please reach out to the Overseas Connections Committee and we’ll get you in touch with some of those programmers.”