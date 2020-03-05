As final votes were tallied in Israel March 4, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party secured a majority of seats in the Knesset, but apparently not enough to win the necessary seats to assure formation of a government.
While Likud won 36 seats, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party secured 33 and the Joint List Arab-led parties won 15 seats, The Associated Press reported. “Likud had the backing of 58 of the 120 incoming members in parliament – three votes short of the hoped-for majority.”
Even without a decisive victory and a possible unprecedented fourth election in September, Netanyahu may have gotten what he wanted, said Aaron David Miller, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace in Washington, D.C., who has worked as a Middle East analyst, negotiator and adviser to Republican and Democratic administrations. Miller grew up in Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.
He called the campaigns “dirty,” with hardball politics continuing immediately following the election.
He said parties with the clearest messages polled the best.
“Israeli and Arab voters clearly went for the two parties that had the clearest ideological bent,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And the left which can’t manage to find its footing, whether it runs alone or in combination with the Joint List, did very poorly. And that’s extremely significant because the central question is, how could a significant number of Israelis vote for a prime minister who is going to go on trial two weeks after the election is held.”
Miller said Gantz ran an “unfocused” campaign and called the Blue and White’s message “muddled” and “muddied.”
“The left and even the center right has been very disadvantaged in this election,” he said.
It’s possible Israel will avoid a fourth election under certain scenarios.
“Nobody wants to put the state of Israel through an expensive, traumatic and prospectively futile election campaign,” Miller said.
Netanyahu could pick up seats from Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, a secular nationalist party, but Miller said he doubted that would happen.
“I talked to people … in Israel who said under no circumstances would Avigdor Lieberman ever again join Netanyahu let alone the religious party that he’s railed against,” he said.
Another option would be for a “stripping away” of defectors. There have already been attempts. Within 24 hours of the March 2 election, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s Likud party was attempting to strong arm a Blue and White supporter.
According to Miller, a remote possibility is Gantz will back Netanyahu, allowing for the formation of a national unity government.
“So the logic is that Gantz would renege on his consistent public refusal to sit with an indicted prime minister.”
If that happens, a national unity government could be formed, but that is also unlikely.
A minority government could be formed by parties on the left with the Arab Joint List, Miller said.
However, Netanyahu is still in the strongest position to ask Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin, to form a government.
Miller said the Blue and White party may try to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government “because he’s actually not the prime minister, he’s a member of Knesset, and an indicted member of Knesset cannot form a government.”
Meanwhile, Netanyahu is expected to appear in court later this month.
“The other new reality that was not a reality before on March 17 he has to appear in Jerusalem District Court,” Miller said. “And on March 16, he may well meet with the president and be given the nod to form a government. How extraordinary is that?”
Miller said Netanyahu’s trial is not likely to begin until September and could take a year or more.
“So the question becomes, in the end, a fourth election is not such a bad outcome for him because he will remain if no government is formed a caretaker prime minister with all of the powers inherent in that role,” he said. “But remember his strategic objective is to remain prime minister, because if he’s not prime minister he’s less in control of his fate, both in terms of a plea bargain or ultimately putting together a coalition that will retract or suspend immunity charges, which is what he would do if in fact he got a narrow right wing majority.”
Miller said even if he can’t form a government, Netanyahu’s position is strongest as prime minister.
“He’s prevented someone else from becoming prime minister and he maintains that role and can defend himself.”