At 2 p.m. Nov. 14, “Unlikely Friends: A Conversation with Bereaved Palestinian and Israeli Fathers,” will be held in a free virtual program open to the community. Israeli Rami Elhanan and Palestinian Bassam Aramin both lost young daughters to the Middle East conflict.
As former co-directors of The Parents Circle, and Israeli-Palestinian organization of bereaved families, they seek a path of reconciliation. Irish-American writer Colum McCann told their stories in his award-winning novel, “Apeirogen.”
To register, visit bit.ly/3jRthwD or call 216-368-2091.
This program is held in partnership with Encounter, American Friends of the Parents Circle - Families Forum, Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, Cuyahoga County Public Libraries, Kol HaLev, New Israel Fund, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and the Mandel Jewish Community Center.