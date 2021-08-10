Rafael Skorka, the Israeli semifinalist at the Cleveland International Piano Competition, won two special prizes presented Aug. 7 at Severance Hall in Cleveland.
For his second round performance of Handel’s Suite in D minor, HWV 447, Skorka captured the $2,500 Baroque Prize. And for his four-hands performer with first prize winner Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain, Skorka and Garcia Garcia split the $5,000 Piano Duo Prize. Skorka also won $2,000 for making the cut to semifinalist.
There were 26 contestants from around the world.
Garcia Garcia won Mixon First Prize of $75,000, a New York recital, professional management services and a recording by Steinway & Sons, New York. Garcia Garcia played Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Opus 70. He also won the $2,000 Audience Prize and the $5,000 Chamber Prize.
Knowlton Second Prize winner Lovre Marusic of Croatia won $25,000. He and Garcia Garcia both played their final concerts Aug. 7 with the Cleveland Orchestra. Marusic played Ludwig Von Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major.
Jahja Ling was the conductor.
Both received standing ovations from the audience, which filled about 75% of Severance Hall with empty seats between parties in an attempt to socially distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Byeol Kim of South Korea placed third, wining $15,000. Yedam Kim placed fourth, winning $10,000.
Jurors were Margarita Shevchenko of Russia, Michelle Cann of the United States, Jeremy Denk of the United States and Noriko Ogawa of Japan. All are pianists.
The Cleveland International Piano Competition events ended Aug. 11 and the next such competition is scheduled for 2024, Yaron Kohlberg, president of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, told the audience Aug. 11 at Severance Hall.
Kohlberg, an Israeli pianist, won the second-place prize at the Cleveland International Piano Competition in 2007.
As he introduced the 2021 finalists, he reflected on his moment on stage as a competitor.
“I was nervous as hell,” he said, adding he was certain the audience would welcome the pianists “with great love and support.”
The competition’s opening two rounds took places internationally, with contestants at the semifinal level invited to play at Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. Finalists played chamber music with the Esher Quartet at the Cleveland Museum of Art as well.