An Israeli rabbi who visited Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood in late February has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rabbi Avery Joel, Fuchs Mizrachi head of school.
Rabbi Dov Singer visited the school Feb. 27-28 to conduct professional development work with staff at the school. He also stayed for the Mizrachi family Shabbaton Feb. 28 and 29 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cleveland East Beachwood, Joel said.
Joel sent an email to Mizrachi families March 11 explaining the situation.
Singer had traveled throughout the United States and was a scholar-in-residence at Yeshiva University in February in New York City.
The Cuyahoga County Health Department has not confirmed the case.
However, "he could be a confirmed case that Ohio did not test for," Melanie Amato, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Health, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 11.
At noon March 11, Fuchs Mizrachi will close through the end of the week. It will re-open following a deep cleaning, according to the email.
Singer, who is head of a yeshiva in Israel, was on a book tour that took him to Boca Raton, Fla.; New Rochelle, N.Y.; Teaneck, N.J.; and Woodmere, N.Y. He left the U.S. March 2, according to Joel.
Three people in Cuyahoga County have already tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story.