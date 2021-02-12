Launched five years ago in Tel Aviv, Israeli tech company UVEye expanded to Northeast Ohio in June 2020 with an office in Mentor.
Originating in homeland security, the company, created by Amir and Ohad Heve, now specializes in automatic systems for vehicle inspections, allowing dealership service departments to take thousands of photos of a car to assess damage or points of concern – all hands-free.
Yaron Saghiv, chief marketing officer of UVEye, said the company works to combine hardware and software – allowing professionals and customers to know anything they’d want to about a vehicle from its exterior.
“We created this device so people on the ground at entrances to embassies, seaports, airports or sensitive facilities could see below the car and identify if there’s an anomaly, like explosives, drugs or weapons, without the use of a trained dog or a guard with a mirror,” Saghiv told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 3. “The evolution of it was to use the same kind of artificial intelligence computer vision machine learning technology and adapt it to the automotive world, specifically related to vehicle inspections.”
UVEye’s imaging technology uses three separate devices that scan the underbody, the tires and the entirety of the vehicle, allowing for a fuller understanding of the car’s conditions and potential needs. Within three to seven seconds, service staff is then able to identify any mechanical or exterior damage. The devices also upload their images to the cloud.
“So, if you can imagine when you drive your vehicle to the repair shop or dealership for the yearly check-up, instead of a person walking around the car assessing damage, our machines do it,” Saghiv said. “Instead, this focuses the mechanic’s time on much more important tasks and the customer experience.”
Working with some of the biggest car manufacturers in the world, like Volvo and Toyota, Saghiv said there is a larger demand for hands-free technologies since the beginning of the pandemic. The company also secured a strategic investment from Hyundai Motor Company in January 2021.
This led the company to explore establishing more offices in the United States following the opening of its New York City one a few years ago. And that’s where Cleveland comes in, Sagiv said.
“Our Midwest area, which includes Chicago and Detroit, has a large automotive industry,” he said. “We understood we wanted to be there and add to what we offer at our headquarters in New York. Cleveland is close to Detroit and Chicago, and not far from the east coast. We found it offered everything we wanted - good leadership and facilities, and convenience.”
The Mentor office is led by Glenn Hemminger, managing director of UVEye’s U.S. operations. Formerly of Dealer Tire, a tire wholesaler in downtown Cleveland, Hemminger first heard about UVEye two years ago during his tenure in corporate strategy, while looking for technology to help streamline the service experience at dealerships.
Hemminger wasn’t able to create a partnership between Dealer Tire and UVEye, but remained in touch, he said.
“Then COVID-19 came around, so I called Amir Heve and asked if they were looking to do anything else in the U.S. because I was no longer at Dealer Tire,” Hemminger told the CJN Feb. 5. “He said funny I should ask, as they were ready to open another U.S. office. So, that’s how those two wires got connected.”
Since opening the Mentor office, Hemminger said they’ve worked to establish a marketplace and targeting dealerships. With eight employees – four in Cleveland, one in Lexington, Ky., and three in New York City, there have been 12 installations, which began in October. Some of those local dealerships include Mentor Kia and BMW Westlake, with more planned.
“We’ve been fortunate to find some pretty good partners who are also very forward and future thinking,” Hemminger said. “We think it’s going to be a good market here to build. And we just got started in the Cleveland area because it’s where we live and what we know.”
When considering the next moves for the company, including more local dealerships and whether further U.S. expansion is on the horizon, he said UVEye plans to approach that with care and drive.
“We want to be cognizant that we’re deploying in a manner where everyone feels supported in the right way,” he said. “I think there has been a willingness and interest to try this. Because we’re Ohio and Cleveland-based, there are many dealers also based in the same area. I think there is a little more comfort there knowing we’re local, knowing we’ll be around if they need support.”
But no matter where they are, Saghiv said UVEye will continue to innovate and offer services that they hope will become commonplace in the automotive industry.
“We’re essentially training a machine to help keep our cars safe on the road and to find old mechanical issues and essentially even save lives,” he said. “Anything a mechanic would look at to try to find your problems – we immerse that experience and focus on the goal.”