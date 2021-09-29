Israel Tennis & Education Centers recent local event co-chairs Stacey and Adam Berebitsky, Robyn and Michael Doris, honorary chairs Marcy Schwartz and Dr. Daniel Simon and Fran and Mark Doris; and the rest of the host committee said they could not have been happier with their Aug. 24 event at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.
The country club was the latest stop for ITEC’s Playing for Peace exhibition tour around the eastern United States. ITEC provides children with a safe place to receive an education and play tennis in Israel. These exhibitions in the United States help raise money for scholarships to send children who are at the poverty level to one of 16 tennis centers in Israel, while also allowing attendees to watch ITEC’s Israeli members showcase and apply the high-level skills they have learned at these tennis centers.
Adam Berebitsky was on the host committee two years ago and volunteered to be co-chair for this year’s event. He said events like this all come down to awareness.
“I think a lot of people don’t know much about Israel Tennis & Education Centers and what it’s about,” Berebitsky told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 24. “I think hearing the stories, being able to show the fruits of our labor, show the young women and men that we bring to this event that went through the program and how much it meant to them, I think they realize and get a little bit of better understanding (of this program).”
Berebitsky emphasized this program is not only for Jews, but also for Beaudoins, Muslims and Christians.
Four tennis players from ITEC’s Israel delegation spoke before they put on their exhibition for the crowd, including Daniel Dudockin, who went through ITEC’s program prior to beginning his college career at University of Nevada-Reno.
The 24-year-old told the story of moving to the dormitory at ITEC when he was 14, mentioning how his bedroom window overlooked court No. 12. He described his daily routine, which included waking up in the morning, going to practice, attending school, coming back to practice again and going to sleep.
Dan Simon said there were more than 100 attendees at the event. Some of the younger players from ITEC could not make it due to COVID-19, vaccination issues and the need to quarantine back in Israel at the time. But nonetheless, he said the speakers were great.
“In a way, it was even a little more impactful,” Simon told the CJN. “Because they were so eloquent in how to speak about the perspective of their life experience from being a child all the way to a young adult, having served in the army and now on their own and how it’s really affected their lives.”
According to Simon, the group was able to raise $140,000 in donations. Some of those donations were made by members of the community immediately after the exhibition.
“I think when they hear that story, the coexistence, the poverty level of a lot of these kids, and being able to emphasize and focus on the diversity of our social impact we have by these programs, that resonates with people,” Berebitsky said. “And they really want to give because it’s not about helping someone to go play tennis. It’s about helping them get away from their current situation and to improve their lives.”
Michael Doris said he was proud of the community’s support.
“The fundraising is great, but I think in our minds, the biggest long-term impact we hope for is that we are continuing to raise awareness and introduce people to this great cause,” Doris told the CJN. “I think we did a good job and I think people left there with a much better understanding of the impact of the organization on these kids’ lives.”
To learn more about ITEC, visit itecenters.org.