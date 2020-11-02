Annie McGinty established what she said is Ohio’s first and only traveling bridal styling studio, Ivory & Ash, located in Hudson, so brides can shop for wedding dresses in the comfort and safety of their own homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Held at clients’ homes or partner locations, styling appointment sessions range from one to two-and-a-half hours. Prior to the appointment, McGinty calls the bride to discover style preferences and wedding day hopes, and then brings a selection of dresses, accessories, “bubbly” to celebrate and full length mirrors that she refers to as the “styling experience” to the appointment, according to the release.
“The pandemic is taking away important experiences and life milestones from so many, and I don’t think the joy that comes with bridal dress shopping should be one of them,” McGinty said in the release. “It’s so rewarding to share such a special time with brides and their loved ones, especially now. Everyone’s being really careful and keeping their social circles small. I’m offering a safe space to create a priceless memory.”
The entirety of McGinty’s dress collection is either made by independent, female-owned designers or family-owned small businesses. The designers create the dresses in small work rooms and not expansive manufacturing facilities.
“When I have parents booking ‘Experiences’ as gifts for their daughters, or friends coming together to gift an ‘Experience’ for a girlfriend’s wedding, I know that I am bringing more than just a beautiful gown,” McGinty said. “The ‘Experience’ itself creates memories that will last a lifetime.”
Visit ivoryandash.com for more information and to book online.