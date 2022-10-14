Legacy Village’s new J.Crew Factory opened Oct. 14 at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst next to Crate & Barrel.
The location will be Northeast Ohio’s only J.Crew Factory. The store offers “fun, classic and colorful styles for women, men and kids, dressing every family for any location at a great value,” according to a news release.
Customers will have access to monthly new arrivals, plus in-store-only offers an events. Customers will also have the ability to buy online and pick up orders in store, book private shopping appointments and benefit charitable causes while they shop.
Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.