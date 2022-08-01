J.Crew Factory will open at Legacy Village at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst this fall.
This will be the only J. Crew Factory location in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.
The store will offer styles for men, women, and children. Customers will be able to buy online and pick up in-store, book private shopping appointments and have access to monthly new arrivals.
“Legacy Village is delighted to welcome J.Crew Factory to our growing list of merchants and restaurants unique to Northeast Ohio,” Susan Windle, Legacy Village general manager, said in the release. “As the area’s premier lifestyle center, the addition of J.Crew Factory deepens the distinctive Legacy Village shopping experience for Northern Ohioans.”