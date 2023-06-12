J. David Heller has been appointed the national campaign chair of the Jewish Federations of North America and will immediately begin a two-year term, according to a news release.
Heller, president and co-founded of the NRP Group in Cleveland and immediate past board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, takes over from Gary Turgow, who has been nominated as the next board chair of the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.
“As an individual who is deeply familiar with Jewish communal life, I have seen the tremendous role that Jewish Federations play in ensuring the health and well-being of our communities in every aspect, from educational and social service programs to security initiatives to supporting the most vulnerable locally, in Israel and around the globe,” Heller said in the release. “I am honored to step into this leadership role and work with an incredibly talented group of lay leaders and professionals to ensure that our philanthropic needs are met and that our communities can flourish.”
He will oversee JFNA’s national campaign to drive philanthropic growth to major initiatives, as well as enhance the local efforts of the over 350 Federations and network communities. Heller will advance key initiatives including LiveSecure, the next phase of JFNA’s Ukraine campaign and efforts to combat antisemitism on the local levels, the release stated.
He will also oversee the development of high-level missions across the Federation system to enable funders and partners to see first-hand the work they are supporting. JFNA raises and distributes more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to support Jewish communities domestically and in Israel, the release stated.
In Cleveland, Heller has served on the board of trustees for Jewish Community Housing and Gross Schechter Day School, was board president of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland and Ohio Jewish Communities. At the Federation, he chaired the government relations committee and served as campaign chair in 2013 and 2014. Most recently, he served as the chair of JFNA’s Ukraine Emergency Campaign, the release stated.
Heller was also appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council in 2009. He serves on the board of University Hospitals, Parkwood Corp., United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation, American Jewish Committee and the dean’s advisory board for the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the release stated.
“David has brought incredible vision to the Federation system and is an inspiring leader who guides with his actions,” JFNA board chair Julie Platt said in the release. “The challenges the Jewish community faces – from rising antisemitism and security concerns to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries – require innovative solutions and the partnership of dedicated philanthropists. David will bring his rich expertise and personal and professional experiences to this role so that our system can be best equipped to fill these vital needs.”
Heller will join Platt, vice board chair David Brown, treasurer Suzanne B. Grant and secretary Neil A. Wallack on JFNA’s board of trustees.