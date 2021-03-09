J Street Cleveland and J Street Pittsburgh will present J Street’s new Israel director Nadav Tamir to discuss the upcoming March 23 Israeli election and the Biden administration’s relationship with Israel at a 10 a.m. March 21 Zoom event.
Hosted by J Street Cleveland chair Loree Resnik, Tamir will present the main issues, party dynamics, possible results and coalition building, as well as potential implications on the United States.
Prior to his role at J Street, Tamir served multiple roles in the Israeli Foreign Ministry, including political officer at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., and Israeli counsul general to New England. Upon returning to Israel, he served in the policy planning unit for the Israeli Foreign Ministry until he was named senior adviser to the present under Shimon Peres, former president of Israel.
“We are hoping Zoom will allow us to involve all Ohioans and Pennsylvanians who embrace J Street’s principles to engage in this event and to become involved with J Street CLE,” Resnik said in a news release. “We continue to be active advocates with our legislators to promote a secure, democratic and pluralistic Israel side by side with a homeland for the Palestinian people.”
Nancy Bernstein, co-chair of J Street Pittsburgh, said, “We are happy to co-host our first event with the new Cleveland chapter. We hope to involve people in the entire Western Pennsylvania area in this and our other educational events.”
Tamir is also an adviser for international affairs at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation and a member of the board of the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, a think tank to develop and promote a new, progressive foreign policy paradigm for Israel and to advance Israeli-Palestinian peace. He is also on the steering committee of the Geneva Initiative.
To register for the free event, visit bit.ly/JStCLEPitt.