J Street’s Cleveland chapter held its first major fundraiser Oct. 13, which doubled as a celebration of its first year.
The virtual event was highlighted by a conversation between former Ambassador to Israel and Egypt Daniel C. Kurtzer and J Street’s founder and CEO Jeremy Ben-Ami, which focused on bringing the 60 attendees from J Street Cleveland’s chapter up to date on the Biden administration’s impact on Israeli/Palestinian relations.
Titled Lessons “Learned from a Life of Diplomacy,” the conversation featured Ben-Ami asking Kurtzer what the diplomat’s experience suggests as the best path forward toward improving Israeli/Palestinian relations.
Kurtzer said although Biden’s agenda has been consumed with important issues domestically and internationally, he has taken steps to improve the Abraham Accords by addressing the needs of the Palestinians, which were previously sidelined and ignored, according to a news release.
Both men said the two-state solution bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., and co-sponsored by 29 House colleagues, is an important step toward peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and that more needs to be done.
Kurtzer said the United States must “put teeth and muscle” behind their negotiations through accountability against actions that impede the peace process, the news release said.
In order to secure more congressional support, the men agreed on the need to emphasize that 80% of American Jews believe in the two-state solution
They both spoke about how the effort to renew the Iran agreement is an important moment in the future of the Iran nuclear arms attainment.
Ben-Ami said in the release, “We must get back into the 2015 agreement.”
Kurtzer said breaking the agreement during the past U.S. administration has considerably shortened the time frame from the seven to 10 years in which Iran was limited in nuclear weapon production.
“It is now just months away. … Even with its faults, we must get back in compliance and see that Iran undoes its damage,” he said in the release.
The two agreed that aid for Israeli security must go forward with certain restrictions that it not be used to impede efforts for peace.