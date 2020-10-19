Roger Cohen, New York Times columnist and former foreign affairs correspondent, joined Jeremy Ben-Ami, founder and president of J Street, to launch the new chapter of J Street Cleveland Sept. 30.
They explored international issues in a question-and-answer format, leading to agreement on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need for victory for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Their discussion followed a half-hour with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, who spoke privately to a smaller group of J Street donors and supporters.
More than 100 Northeastern Ohioans listened to Cohen’s opinions on Europe’s response to the chaotic presidential debate, what Biden must do if elected in his first days in office to restore trust among U.S. allies, implications and fallout from President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, and what the UAE and Bahrain’s restoration of diplomatic relations means for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Cohen said that rebuilding international relations begins with decency, respect for truth and the conviction that the American role is critically important, while understanding the balance of power in the world is changing.
“Biden believes deeply in Europe as an ally, in NATO, in the EU and in all the multilateral connections that Trump has been trying to destroy in the name of moving back to a world of great power rivalry,” he said, according to a news release.
Cohen also said the corruption in the Palestinian Authority has “turned into a security system for Israel’s drift into right-wing nationalism.”
Calling former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin’s assassination 25 years ago “one of the most effective assassinations in history,” because, Cohen said, had he lived, he might have achieved a two-state solution, according to the news release. “Rabin knew that Israel could not forever control the lives of millions of Palestinians, and he was able to put the past behind him, despite his loathing for Arafat.”
“If over the next decade we don’t get to two states, they (the younger generation) will move to make the dream one state” in which Palestinians will be the majority. This is not the Zionist dream, said Cohen, according to the release. “The Zionist dream (of a homeland for Jews with democracy for all) is what J Street represents.”
Ben-Ami said this can only be achieved by ensuring that the Palestinians have an independent state of their own alongside the state of Israel.