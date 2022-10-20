J Street Cleveland will host “Another Israeli Election! J Street Israel’s Executive Director Offers Perspective,” featuring J Street Israel Executive Director Nadav Tamir, at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Tamir joined the Israeli Foreign Ministry in 1993. He served as a political officer in the Embassy of Israel in the United States and was consul general of Israel to New England. Prior to his current position, he was the policy adviser to the then-president of Israel Shimon Peres. Tamir is also an adviser for international affairs at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.
Tamir earned his Master of Arts from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government as a Wexner fellow, and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and political science at Hebrew University. He lives in Givatayim, Israel, with his wife, Ronit Tamir, and their three children.
“I am very excited to host Nadav Tamir on his trip to the United States and so proud that he has selected Cleveland as one of only a few cities to visit,” Loree Resnik, chair, J Street Cleveland, said in a news release. “I welcome Suburban Temple Kol-Ami as our first synagogue event co-sponsor. Since the Cleveland chapter started during the height of the pandemic, it has grown substantially, and I am especially looking forward to meeting everyone face-to-face.”
Rabbi Allison Vann of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami said in the release that, “it’s an honor to be able to learn about the upcoming Israeli election from Nadav Tamir. I’m pleased that J Street can bring such an extraordinary resource to Cleveland at such a complicated time in Israel.”
Refreshments will follow the program, which is free and open to the public.
Registration is required. To register, visit jacob.lewis@jstreet.org.