Nadav Tamir, executive director of J Street Israel, addressed 50 J Street Clevelanders Oct. 26 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.
Tamir discussed which of the 12 parties had any chance of winning the Nov. 1 election, but did not make any predictions about the election’s outcome. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, won the election – the fifth election in five years.
Tamir noted a few changes that might come about as a result: a lessening of Israeli Supreme Court power; a change in criteria for judicial appointments; an inability for a standing Prime Minister to be indicted; and the empowering of the Evangelical Christian base in the United States.
Tamir also addressed the impact J Street has had on the conversation about Israel in the U.S. Congress since its inception in 2002. J Street began when Tamir was consul general of Israel to New England in 2002.
“At that time, I was skeptical that such a small organization could compete with larger, more established, more monied pro-Israel groups,” he said, crediting J Street with giving the majority of American Jews “a place for their belief in the Zionist dream of democracy for all.”