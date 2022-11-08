Rabbi Allison Vann, Israel Nadav Tamir, Loree Resnik

Rabbi Allison Vann of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, with J Street Israel Nadav Tamir and J Street Cleveland chair Loree Resnik at a J Street Cleveland event on Oct. 26.

 Submitted photo

Nadav Tamir, executive director of J Street Israel, addressed 50 J Street Clevelanders Oct. 26 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.

Tamir discussed which of the 12 parties had any chance of winning the Nov. 1 election, but did not make any predictions about the election’s outcome. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, won the election – the fifth election in five years.

Tamir noted a few changes that might come about as a result: a lessening of Israeli Supreme Court power; a change in criteria for judicial appointments; an inability for a standing Prime Minister to be indicted; and the empowering of the Evangelical Christian base in the United States.

Tamir also addressed the impact J Street has had on the conversation about Israel in the U.S. Congress since its inception in 2002. J Street began when Tamir was consul general of Israel to New England in 2002.

“At that time, I was skeptical that such a small organization could compete with larger, more established, more monied pro-Israel groups,” he said, crediting J Street with giving the majority of American Jews “a place for their belief in the Zionist dream of democracy for all.”

Tags

