Architect Jack Alan Bialosky Sr., who designed homes, commercial projects and synagogues in a sleek, modern style, died April 14 at Judson Park in Cleveland, where he lived for the last eight years of his life. He was 94.
Previously, the Bialosky Cleveland firm founder had lived in Cleveland Heights and raised his family in Shaker Heights, having had offices at Shaker Square in Cleveland for much of his career.
Bialosky was both a founder and the designer of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, which was built in 1954. He also designed Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood and other facilities for the Jewish community in Northeast Ohio.
He designed Akron’s Shaw Jewish Community Center in 1976, and worked in concert with his son, Jack Jr., on the renovation of Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School) and the design of Fuchs Mizrachi School, as well as the renovation of the Mandel Jewish Community Center, all in Beachwood.
Bialosky also won the commission to design The May Company on the corner of Warrensville Center Road and Cedar Road in University Heights, which was built in 1959.
Suburban Temple was Bialosky’s first synagogue design.
Jack Bialosky Jr. said his father had just come back to Cleveland from Yale University, where his master’s thesis was on synagogue design.
“He tells a story about being called with a number of architects to the home of one of the founders,” said Jack Jr., senior principal at Bialosky Cleveland and who worked with his father for 30 years. “And they were all seated in the parlor together. It was a bunch of older distinguished architects.”
The architects were called individually into the dining room for interviews with the building committee. All of the other candidates were excused after the round of interviews, and they invited Bialosky back into the dining room and he won the commission.
In addition to designing Suburban Temple, he was responsible for its renovations and expansions in 1965, the 1980s and the mid-1990s.
Bialosky met his wife, Marilyn (Bartow) Bialosky, in 1946 when she was 16 and he 20. The two were married by Rabbi Daniel J. Silver Sept. 8, 1949 and subsequently served on Suburban Temple’s board and taught in its religious school.
Bialosky also designed Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain, finished in 1968.
“My father grew up in a Reform environment,” Jack Jr. said. “And he presented this design to the congregation at large where it was well received. Some older guy with a very heavy accent in the back stood up and asked a question: ‘Where’s the mikvah?’ My father did not know what a mikvah was at that time.
“My father said, ‘It’s in the basement.’ The response was, ‘Good. That’s where it belongs.’”
With Jack Jr., Bialosky also designed a renovation for the Jewish community in Canton, a project that extended from 2006 to 2010, so that the building could function as home to both Temple Israel and Shaaray Torah Synagogue simultaneously.
“That experience of working in the congregation, answering community needs, has been something that has been embedded in our firm and certainly imbued in me in a really strong way,” Jack Jr. said.
Jack Bialosky’s second son, William, also became a prominent architect in New York City, and the two designed buildings together.
Jack Jr. and Jack Bialosky also worked on a project for Good Samaritan Foundation Home, an elderly housing project on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland for a Baptist church.
“I can remember going into the interview and thinking that I was going to be walking into a room seated at a conference table with a building committee,” Jack Jr. recalled. “When we walked through the door, we were standing on a stage in front of the entire congregation, and I was really quite frightened at that prospect. This was in 1988 and I had just come back to Cleveland, and I was a pretty young architect myself. But my dad was very comfortable in front of that large crowd and very warm and personable.”
He said they both remained close to that congregation after the completion of the project.
Born Nov. 27, 1925, Bialosky graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1943. He began college at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he intended to play football. He was there for two weeks when he got a letter from the Navy – he had been admitted to the Navy’s V-12 program, and he was first placed at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and later at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.
He was initially placed in a program to design ships for the Navy, but time was short, so he was placed on the USS Mindoro, where he was the damage control officer and the youngest officer on the aircraft carrier. The war ended as he was headed out to the Pacific.
Upon his return to Cleveland, he first worked for Charles Cecil Colman, a residential architect, as a draftsman. When Bialosky asked for a second draftsman to be hired, Colman demurred and suggested Bialosky open his own practice. Bialosky did, first working out of his apartment, then downtown, moving to Shaker Square in 1964 as Bialosky & Manders.
Now Bialosky Cleveland, the multi-discipline firm relocated to Midtown in 2016 with 60-plus employees.
“He was a really pretty fantastic dad and we knew that he loved us fiercely even though he was not a touchy-feely kind of guy,” Jack Jr. said. “I don’t think that generation, having been through the war, was. But he had a big heart, especially for family and friends. He was deeply engaged in our lives. He coached us.”
The family camped in parks across the United States for vacations, and Bialosky sailed, swam and played tennis.
He built sets, wrote and performed in the City Club of Cleveland’s Anvil Reviews, enjoyed demonstrating social dance with Marilyn for her students at The Ballroom Classes at the Masonic Temple in Cleveland Heights, and he built displays for her business at the former Sylvia Ullman American Crafts Gallery.
Bialosky was a coach and commissioner of the Shaker Boys League for about three decades.
He was civic minded, an avid booster of Cleveland and fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, Jack Jr. said. He painted, drew and worked in a woodshop into his retirement.
Marilyn Bialosky died in 2018. He leaves children Ellen (Dick) Rice of Denver, Jack (Ronni) Bialosky, Jr. of Moreland Hills, William Bialosky of New York City and Richard (Karen) Bialosky of Beachwood, and eight grandchildren. He is survived by his stepbrother, Daniel Lewis, and was predeceased by his sister, Mina Wirtshafter.