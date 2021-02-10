The principal and chairman of the board of JACK Entertainment is bullish on both Cleveland and the casino industry.
Matthew P. Cullen said notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19, he plans to stay in for the long term.
“The bones of the city I think are really terrific,” Cullen told the Jewish News in a Jan. 25 interview, adding that he sees an attractive business environment. “We think that we can continue to see strong growth.”
As of December, Cullen and CEO Mark Dunkeson assumed majority interest in JACK Entertainment when Dan Gilbert sold the casino developer and operator to the management team as the Cleveland Jewish News first reported Jan. 16. The company has annual revenue of $400 million.
He pointed to local investment by JACK Entertainment in both the current renovation of the former May Co. garage downtown and the planned expansion of JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall by 12,000 square feet.
At the May Company parking garage, JACK Entertainment is renovating 425,000 square feet for about 670 parking spaces.
In North Randall, part of the expansion will be a $7.5 million two-story smoking patio of about 4,000 square feet on each floor, according to architectural plans on file in North Randall. That addition is under construction and will open in spring, Cullen said. An interior diner is also being converted into a gaming area there.
The Racino has thoroughbred racing as well as the casino on the parcel of about 125 acres in North Randall and Warrensville Heights.
Cullen said while he has no plans to expand the number of casinos in JACK Entertainment’s holdings, “We’ll keep our eyes open to other opportunity.”
He said he hopes JACK Entertainment, which has relocated its headquarters to the downtown casino from Detroit, will act as a catalyst for development in Cleveland and that it took an interest in the master planning of Public Square in a 2016 redesign.
Cullen has been active in civic, recreational, business and conservation efforts in Detroit.
“We’ve also been active in Cleveland, and we will be even more so now,” he said, adding he is taking an interest in the development in North Randall as well, particularly the Amazon warehouse directly across the street from JACK Thistledown Racino.
He praised the approach of his team members in pulling through COVID-19, which he acknowledged as a challenge for the casinos.
Operating under both a capacity maximum and a state curfew – which was to be lifted as early as Feb. 11 – “makes it tough,” he said. JACK Entertainment has put in Plexiglas dividers and kept in mind the need for social distancing on its floors.
Cullen has worked at the company since 2009, when Gilbert founded the company. He previously worked for General Motors as general manager of economic development and enterprise services and he lives in Greater Detroit. He said he “likely will not” relocate to Cleveland, but expects to be a visible presence.
Dunkeson joined the business in 2013 coming from the gaming industry.
There are 15 to 20 people in the top leadership who are also equity owners, Cullen said.
“The management now really owns the business,” Cullen said. “That’s always a good thing. The people that are working day to day are the people that own the business.”