Jack's Deli and Restaurant in University Heights will be closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to its Facebook page.
To all our valued customers, the Nov. 14 post begins, "For the safety of our employees and the community we have decided to shut down for 2 weeks, due to an employee testing positive for COVID 19.
"We appreciate all of you and look forward to reopening on Friday, November 27."
It is signed, The Jack's Deli Family.
Jack's is at 14490 Cedar Road.