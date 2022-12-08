The Ohio Senate passed a bill Dec. 7 that would restructure the Ohio Department of Education and remove most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education.
Senate Bill 178 would rename the Ohio Department of Education to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, or DEW. The new department would be led by a director, a cabinet-level position under the governor. That director would make most of the decisions currently made by the Ohio State Board of Education, including decisions on state testing, the development of learning standards and the state’s model curricula for its 1.7 million students. The new department would have two divisions – primary and secondary education, and workforce development.
Passed 22 to 7, generally on party lines, SB 178 has been sent to the Ohio House of Representatives for consideration. Its passage concerns state school board member-elect Tom Jackson, D-Solon, he told the Cleveland Jewish News on Dec. 8. He is to assume office on Jan. 1, 2023.
“My stance here is that the legislature is looking in the wrong place for solutions to the challenges for students in Ohio,” Jackson said. “They’re scapegoating the school board for the failures of the legislature to address and fund public education in the state of Ohio.”
Jackson was elected in November, defeating Tim Miller and Cierra Lynch Shehorn in a race for a seat on the Ohio Board of Education in District 10. The district serves Cuyahoga, Geauga and Summit counties.
Currently, the Ohio State Board of Education controls the Ohio Department of Education, which is run by the state superintendent of public instruction – a role that has been largely vacant in Ohio for the last 15 months. The board selected Steve Dackin to serve in the role, who had to resign 11 days into his tenure due to an active ethics query and to avoid criminal prosecution. Under SB 178, the state school board would still appoint a state superintendent, but the superintendent would lose most of their power, serving only as an adviser to the director of DEW and a secretary to the state school board.
Jackson said one of his biggest concerns about the decision lies in the state’s decline in education standings over the last 20 years – Ohio went from fifth in the country to 37th, he said. He said that “coincides with the dominance of the Republican party in the legislature and their advocacy of moving public dollars to private and religious schools.”
“You’d be looking at a complete monopoly of the state education system by the legislature and the governor’s office,” Jackson said, adding that the current school board model requires 11 seats to be elected by the voters and eight appointed by the governor. “It wouldn’t be the voters stripping the power from the Board of Education. It’s these Republican leaders that are trying to strip the board and the voters of their voice.”
Under current state law, the state school board makes statewide decisions concerning the state’s learning standards, graduation requirements and school district report cards, and Jackson said it’s “thoughtless” to try and leave those decisions up to legislators instead of something that includes “all stakeholders.”
Instead of SB 178 becoming law, Jackson said he’d like the state to instead stick with the Department of Education’s strategic plan for education – “Each Child, Our Future” – which was developed for the 2019 to 2024 school years.
“I want us to get back to that plan, and then create action plans around the strategic plans instead of creating a scapegoat legislation like SB 178,” he said. “That strategic plan took over a year to develop, so it is a thoughtful process. And that is what is currently missing in the state legislature – any kind of thoughtful process that includes all stakeholders in public education.”