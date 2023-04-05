Queen of Lions Press will publish its first chapbook, “At the Point of Joy and Sorrow: Essays about Jewish Life in Turkey” by Liza Cemel, with a launch party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 18 at the Welker Room at Chatham University at Woodland Road in Pittsburgh.
Queen of Lions Press, created by Chatham University graduate student Madi Jackson as part of her independent literary publishing class, focuses its publishing on non-fiction chapbooks, or small books that are typically around 40 pages, that are about contemporary Jewish life around the world. Jackson was the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News in 2016.
All proceeds, above production costs, from “At the Point of Joy and Sorrow: Essays about Jewish Life in Turkey” will be donated to JDC’s Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund. Cost is $10 per chapbook plus international shipping. Payment is accepted through cash, Venmo or PayPal. Jackson’s Venmo is @Madison-Jackson-128 and her PayPal is madijackson@sbcglobal.net. In-person pickup is only available in Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
The launch party will also be held on Zoom at chatham.zoom.us/j/91878342926.
Seven other independent presses will also launch their chapbooks and have readings at the party. There will be readings from the authors and food served.