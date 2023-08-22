Jade Chinese Kitchen in South Euclid is under new ownership, and in the process of expanding its menu and enhancing its atmosphere.
Asher Levine, who recently bought the restaurant, opened the location for takeout Aug. 16 and plans to fully open the dining area within the next few weeks, though the date isn’t set, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“I was in Israel for nine and a half years and I was in the food business there for four years,” Levine said. “I had a catering business out of my house. I was a cook in a yeshiva for 50 guys. I was a chef at a seminary of 130 girls for two years. I was always comfortable in the kitchen. It was always my thing.”
When the opportunity to buy Jade presented itself, Levine said he jumped on it.
“To me, the biggest thing is deliver the goods, (make) people happy, give good food,” he said.
Levine said it is important to him that customers feel someone cares about them and their dietary needs. The restaurant is certified by Cleveland Kosher, the same organization that certified Jade under its previous ownership, he added.
Levine expects Jade to operate Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday hours are yet to be determined, he said.
As the space is updated, Jade will feature updated lighting with LED strips, darker walls and black wood, all of which will contribute to an upscale feel.
“The general look of the store, we want to kick it up a notch,” Levine said. “(We want) people to walk in and their first reaction (be), ‘Wow, this place changed. It looks really nice.’”
Among the menu items are General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour chicken, chef’s tomato beef special, beef egg rolls, vegetable egg rolls, chicken wings, steamed dumplings and fried wontons, Levine said. He is also expanding Jade’s tofu and vegetable menus.
“Food is the essential to life, make it good,” Levine said.