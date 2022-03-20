The Mandel Jewish Community Community’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest’s March 13 encore screening of “The Crossing” receiving the inaugural Jack and Minda Jaffe Audience Award.
The film was voted audience favorite at the film festival in October 2021, receiving the award, which was endowed by Dr. Jack Jaffe of Beachwood to provide Greater Cleveland viewers free access to the film festival’s most popular film, according to a news release.
“We are longtime, proud supporters of the Cleveland Jewish FilmFest and were delighted to establish the audience award,” Jaffe said in the release. “I love film, and the annual festival is just wonderful. I enjoy seeing all of the people gathering together and seeing their smiling faces.”
Deborah Bobrow, director of arts and culture at the Mandel JCC, said in the release, “We are grateful to the Jaffe family for creating this endowment that shares award-winning films documenting and celebrating Jewish themes with a broader audience for years to come. These high-quality international films connect our community and create dialogue through thought-provoking storytelling.”