The annual Legal Aid Society of Cleveland benefit concert Jam for Justice returns with both in-person and streaming for 2021. The in-person show will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 on the front lawn of the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.
The benefit features judges, attorneys, law students and others from the Northeast Ohio legal community to help raise money for the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, which provides legal services for low-income clients free of charge.
This year’s lineup is made up of Razing the Bar, The No Name Band, Luke Lindberg and the Hung Jury, Faith & Whiskey, SIX sometimes SEVEN, State Road, Out of Order, and DJ Wolfe Entertainment as host and DJ for the evening.
Stephen Zashin, co-managing partner at Zashin & Rich in Cleveland, will perform with his band Faith & Whiskey, where he serves as a singer and guitarist. He said the band specializes in 1970s and 1980s rock, and plan to play songs including “Bye Bye Love” by The Cars and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen.
Zashin, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, said the Jam for Justice is a nice opportunity for he and his bandmates, who he said are all professionals and primarily play music for charity or their own enjoyment, to do good for the community. He said Faith & Whiskey has played Jam for Justice for at least five years and possibly longer.
“Legal Aid is important,” he said. “It affords people who don’t have the resources to sometimes deal with the legal issues, it allows them to work with (Legal Aid Society) to help them. At the end of the day, lawyers should help people by making (aid) accessible to people where it otherwise might not be accessible.”
Pepper Pike resident Michael Scharf, co-dean of the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, will perform as part of the Case Law school band, Razing the Bar. He plays guitar and sings with the band, which covers classic rock from the 1960s to the current day.
Scharf said Case Law partners with the Legal Aid Society already with internships and alumni who help with the organization, as public interest law is central to the school’s mission. However, he said the reason to listen to Razing the Bar was a lot simpler – they play songs every-one knows by heart.
“Our songs are awesome,” he said. “We’re a lot of fun, the quality is really good. It’s a bunch of songs everyone knows, like a big sing-a-long.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer from Cleveland.