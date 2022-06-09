James Garson Herman, president of Herman Gibans Fodor Inc. of Cleveland, an award-winning architect and a soft-spoken man, was remembered for his kindness and deeds.
Herman died June 3 at his Beachwood home in The Village following an eight-year battle with dementia. He was 85.
Herman worked on the design of the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City, alongside Minoru Yamasaki. Later, he designed multi-family and office buildings developing an interest and influence in the design of senior living communities, moving their design from an institutional to a residential paradigm. His designs included supportive environments for people with special needs.
His work can be seen at Menorah Park, Montefiore, Judson, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone, Eliza Bryant Village, Kendal at Oberlin, Eliza Jennings and Villa Saint Joseph.
“He was involved in peer-reviewed research around senior living at a time when the issues of senior living and dementia care were being looked at through the lens of the patient, as opposed to the caregivers or the administrators,” Irwin Lowenstein, president of Rethink Advisors of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The two met as volunteers at the then-Jewish Community Federation’s, now the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, capital repair replacement committee, which Herman chaired. Lowenstein said he considered Herman to be a mentor, leading an architectural firm and contributing to the Jewish and general community.
Herman served on the boards of Montefiore Housing Corp., Jewish Community Housing, Inc., Alzheimer’s Association and chaired the Council on Older Persons, Federation for Community Planning. He was a graduate of Leadership Cleveland.
Architect Jack Bialosky Jr. said Herman was a “consummate gentleman and architect.”
Bialosky said that when Herman was president of the Cleveland chapter of American Institute of Architects, “He worked to advance the profession.”
Jim Herman’s youngest son, John Herman, said words the late Rabbi Daniel J. Silver used to eulogize his grandfather, Louis Herman, also applied to his father.
“He was a true gentleman, and a gentle man. Like his father, everyone simply loved my dad, and was totally comfortable being around him,” John Herman said at James Herman’s June 6 funeral at The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Silver Chapel. “Dad was simply the nicest guy I ever knew. He was kind to everyone, and just so sweet. And this trait continued to the very end.”
Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, senior rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, said at Herman’s funeral, “Jim was also asked to and became deeply involved in the project of the renovation and rebuilding of this temple. He is not only in our hearts. Jim is now around us – in the beauty of this space, of this structure that surrounds us.”
Born in Cleveland on Aug. 18, 1936, his parents were Louis Garson Herman and Charlotte Hibshman Herman. He was confirmed at Tifereth Israel and graduated from Shaker Heights High School’s class of 1954. He grew up at Oakwood Country Club and played tennis and golf there as an adult.
He graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1959. There he met Carolyn Mindel of Toledo, whom he married June 21, 1958.
Following his service in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla., Herman interned with the Cleveland firm of Outcalt Guenther Associates. He later moved to Birmingham, Mich., where he continued his apprenticeship under Minoru Yamasaki and Associates.
James Herman’s wife, Carolyn, predeceased him, as did his son Steven; and brother, Bob Herman, whose wife Dee Herman, is also deceased. He leaves two sons, Andrew Herman of Cleveland, and John (Lori) Herman of Moreland Hills; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Debby) Mindel of San Francisco.