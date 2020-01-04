American Jewish Committee is encouraging all Jewish people regardless of denomination to participate in #JewishandProud Day on Jan. 6.
“Enough is enough,” AJC CEO David Harris said in a news release. “We will not shy away from publicly displaying, celebrating our Jewish identity and faith.”
The initiative comes amidst surging anti-Semitism in the United States with attacks in December at a New Jersey kosher butcher, at a Chanukah party at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., and throughout the Brooklyn, N.Y., area, as well as in Europe.
In October, an AJC survey of American Jews showed 31% avoid publicly wearing, carrying or displaying things that might help people identify them as Jews, and 25% avoid certain places, events or situations at least some of the time out of concern for their safety or comfort as Jews.
“The most visible of our brethren, Jews who are easily identifiable because they proudly wear yarmulkes and traditional clothing, have become the No. 1 targets, but if any Jew anywhere is attacked for being a Jew, we must all respond in total support and solidarity,” Harris said. “With #JewishandProud we encourage all Jews, however one identifies Jewishly, to show that none of us will allow those who desire to threaten or harm us to triumph.”
“At the beginning of this new year, new decade, let’s commit to standing together, as Jews, and declare that we are proud to be Jewish.”
To participate in #JewishandProud, sign up at.AJC.org/jewish-and-proud and print the #JewishandProud sign for public display and for photos to post on social media.
On Jan. 6, AJC encourages people to:
• Wear a kippah, a necklace with a Jewish symbol, a T-shirt written in Hebrew or anything else identifiably Jewish and exhibit Jewishness publicly and proudly.
• Post a photo showing your Jewish pride on social media using the hashtag #JewishandProud. Include a sentence explaining why you are proud to be Jewish.
• Hold up the #JewishandProud sign and post a photo of yourself with the sign, ideally in an easily identifiable location, or add a caption to explain the background.
People who are not Jewish also are encouraged to participate, posting photos and comments in support of the Jewish community in this perilous time, and sharing at AJC.org/jewish-and-proud what they will be doing in 2020 to support the Jewish community.