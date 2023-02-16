Janine Boyd was appointed to Cleveland Heights City Council Feb. 10 by Mayor Kahlil Seren after council was unable to come to an agreement as to who should fill a vacant seat. A minimum of four votes for the same applicant was needed for council to appoint someone.
Twenty-seven applications were received for the seat, seven of which were later withdrawn by those candidates. Council had a maximum of 45 days to delegate, after which time Seren had 10 days to make his appointment.
Boyd, who served as a Cleveland Heights councilwoman 12 years ago and then became a state representative for eight years, is the third person to hold this seat in the same term. The seat was first held by Mary Dunbar beginning in January 2020. Due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, Dunbar announced her resignation on Aug. 16, 2021.
In the wake of Dunbar’s resignation, Josie Moore was appointed to fill the seat.
Moore later announced her resignation on Dec. 16, 2022, saying she felt she did not have the “thick skin” necessary to effectively carry out her council duties. She also said the stress of the role was “reverberating” into other parts of her life.
Boyd will carry out the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2023 and will be eligible for re-election in November 2023.
In response to questions raised by some citizens as to why Boyd was appointed by Seren rather than by council, council members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson and Davida Russell issued a joint news release.
“And the fact that council failed to compromise and make an appointment does not in any way diminish our new colleague,” the release stated. “The charter is clear; if council fails to make an appointment, the mayor gets to choose.”
In an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Seren said he does not believe council failed in its duties and that each individual council member has a right and responsibility to “vote their conscience.” He said he does not think any council member should be forced to vote for someone who they don’t believe would be best for the city. The way that we constructed the appointment process for vacant council seats is with the intention that there is a mechanism to remedy the possibility that a candidate for filling a vacancy doesn’t get the required four votes,” he told the CJN.
Cleveland Heights has an “unfortunate recent history” of extended periods of time where the council could not secure a candidate who could garner four votes, he said.
“The result of that is that the people of Cleveland Heights decided, overwhelmingly – 82% of the votes – to create a mechanism that, if council can’t come to a decision where four of the council members are willing to support any one particular candidate within a period of time, that the appointment goes to the mayor,” Seren said.