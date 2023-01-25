Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter will return to a fully in-person event format to celebrate Tu b’Shevat with its free “Tu b’Shevat Family Concert” featuring performer Jason Mesches Feb. 5 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Returning to a fully in-person event is something JNF Northern Ohio is very excited about, said director Ari Milgrom. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters attended the event drive-thru style or in a combination in-person and drive-thru structure.
“It is amazing, and is really essential,” Milgrom told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It is such an essential thing to have people together for an event like this. We’re really excited to bring people together to celebrate Tu b’Shevat and nature. (The event) breathes life back into everything.”
Mesches, the headliner for the free concert, is known for his Jewish music geared toward children and young families. Being able to bring him to Cleveland is a real highlight, Milgrom said, as it’s the performer’s first time visiting the city.
“We were looking for a nationally known musician, and Jason is someone who, although based on the west coast, has been expanding his profile and emerging as one of the top performers in the Jewish children’s music space,” Milgrom said. “We wanted to be the first ones to bring him to Cleveland. We know how exciting the opportunity to have him here is. ... The biggest thing is the concert itself. It’s taking the event back to that festival feeling.”
In addition to the concert, the event will also have hands-on activities based on the holiday, which is known as the original Earth Day and celebrates a new year for the trees. One of JNF’s most well known initiatives is planting trees in Israel, so the event comes full circle for the organization, Milgrom said. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their filled JNF blue boxes.
“We’re much more than that, but it is a foundational aspect of what our organization does,” he said. “Bringing people together around Tu b’Shevat and celebrating everything it represents is such an important thing to us and an important aspect of what we do. JNF is really excited to have this opportunity to raise our profile in Cleveland and bring attention to some of the things we do.”
Event chairs are Becky Chesler, Rob Singer and Mitch Wasserman.