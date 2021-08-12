Michael Hyman, CEO and president of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood for 17 years, has announced he will retire effective June 30, 2022.
In an email sent to members and friends of the JCC, he said at the theme of the annual board of trustees meeting in June was “journey” and “for me, my journey has been a career of 46 years of service to Jewish community centers and the Jewish community.”
“After a fulfilling career in Jewish communal service, now is the right time in my life for transition to retirement,” he wrote. “Reflecting back, my decision to come to Cleveland 17 years ago to assume the role of CEO at The J, and to be part of our team of dedicated lay leaders and staff, could not have been a better one. As a result of our efforts throughout the years, together we have expanded our programs and services and built a strong and stable Jewish Community Center that has become the central meeting place for the entire community.”
Hyman said despite the COVID-19 pandemic creating difficult challenges for the JCC, “I am confident that The J’s resilience as an organization will enable it to move forward under new leadership of this community treasure."
Board chair Neil Tramer appointed honorary board member Keith Polster and past president Jeanne Tobin to co-chair a search committee that will identify prospective local and national candidates from which a successor will be selected. A consultant from the JCC Association will be engaged by the JCC’s board of trustees to lead the search process with the committee.
“Throughout my tenure at The J, we have implemented strategies that built a strong and stable Jewish Community Center that would fulfill its mission of connecting and strengthening the Jewish and Greater Cleveland communities through programs and services that reflect the richness of Jewish life and enhance physical, intellectual and spiritual well-being,” Hyman wrote.
During this time, the JCC expanded its core programs – fitness, early childhood, summer camping programs, and arts, culture and Jewish life – became best-in-class, all while building The J’s membership base, according to the Hyman.
“I want to express my thanks and deep appreciation to our valued members, staff and board for the unwavering confidence and support in my leadership throughout the past 17 years,” he wrote. “I look forward to a productive and inspiring 10 months of work still ahead.”
Prior to coming to Cleveland, Hyman held a similar executive position at the JCC in Buffalo, N.Y., for 15 years. He was on staff at the Buffalo JCC for a total of 24 years.
As a young man, Hyman set his sights on law school. But in 1973, as he approached his college graduation after four years amidst the activism and upheaval on campuses at the time, he realized “law just wasn’t going to do it for me. I wanted to do something that was going to make a difference in this world,” according to a Cleveland Jewish News story in 2005, a year after he came to Cleveland.
Hyman’s family was active in its synagogue when he was growing up, and his grandfather had founded the chapter of Hebrew Benevolent Loan Association in their New Jersey community. It was a natural, he said in 2005, that Jewish life became the arena in which he tried to make a difference.
He attended the Wurzweiler School of Social Work at Yeshiva University on a scholarship from the national JCC Association. The condition of the scholarship was that he commit to two years working at a JCC after receiving his master’s. Hyman’s first job was managing a Jewish senior adult day center in Newark, N.J. The program was based in a former synagogue in the middle of a public housing project. His several hundred charges were all on welfare or Social Security and had little or no contact with relatives.
“Talk about social work!” Hyman said then. “But, it was a wonderful entrance into JCC work.”
After a stint working for the American Zionist Youth Foundation, Hyman found his way to the Buffalo JCC. There he met and married his co-worker, Susan.
“I loved Buffalo; I could have worked there all my life,” Hyman said in 2005 “But I needed a challenge. And this was a year of some important accomplishments.”
This is a developing story.