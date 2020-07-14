Stock sand sculpture
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will hold a sand sculpting competition at 1 p.m. July 19 at its Logan Campus, 3245 Logan Way in Youngstown.

Individuals or teams of up to five people will compete in three age categories: 10 and under, 11 to 17 and adults. Prizes will be awarded to the first place in each category.

The registration fee includes a 100-square-foot zone of sand, and water for sculpting. Competitors must provide their own tools.

The cost is $25 per JCC member team and $34 per nonmember team. Space is limited. Registration is required by July 17. Visit jccyoungstown.org for competition rules and to register.

