Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in University Heights is offering students an opportunity to travel to Israel for a 10-day study tour from April 27 to May 7. While on the study tour, students will gain exposure to the inner workings of Israel’s economy and have time to do some sightseeing in the Holy Land.
Elad Granot, dean of Boler College of Business, discussed why the college chose Israel for the study tour and how students will benefit.
“Israel is an incredibly successful economy, one of the strongest in the world,” Granot told the Cleveland Jewish News.
This is the first time Boler has offered the study tour, but it is not Granot’s first time taking business students to Israel. During his time at Ashland University and Cleveland State University, he organized similar trips.
In addition to having a strong economy, Granot said he chose Israel because of his strong ties there. His parents are Israeli and he served in the Israeli Defense Forces.
“The idea is something that is the result of an activity that I’ve done for a long time in my previous institutions and now, at Boler, it seems like a very good time because we just launched a Master of Science and Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Israel is one of the top innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world,” he said.
He said one of the contributing factors to Israel’s flourishing economy is its informal government. Through titles and ranks being ignored, diversity is embraced and everyone’s opinion matters and an innovation agent is created.
Diversity is widespread due to immigration and this brings in computer programmers and scientists, such as physicians and chemists, which yields a large number of startups there, he said.
“The culture encourages risk-taking and failure, and that’s quite unique,” Granot said.
It is often believed that failure is avoided by not trying, he noted, but Israel’s economy embraces failure because trying is a noble effort. Then, they dissect failures, evaluating what caused them, and work out ways to prevent them from happening in the future.
Government is another factor in Israel’s economic success, as its primary spending efforts go toward research and development, he said.
Technological innovation comes about frequently because of the military, Granot said. Unit 8200 is the equivalent of the U.S. National Security Agency. Military innovators receive funding from the IDF and own whatever they create once the military is done with it.
He said higher education is the “pipeline” of Israel’s successful economy because of the research and innovation carried out at the collegiate institutions there.
The study tour will consist of five days of meeting with a variety of enterprises such as Intel, Google, Phillips, venture capital firms and startups that are in their initial bootstrap phases, he said. Students will be exposed to American companies in Israel and Israeli companies in America.
“It’s important for us, here in Ohio, to learn from a country like Israel because they’ve been around for only 75 years, they’re surrounded by enemies so they can’t do commerce with their next-door neighbors,” Granot said.
Israel doesn’t have any natural resources, he said, so its nature is a win-or-die attitude.
“As amazing as milk and honey sound, it really doesn’t boost the economy,” he said. “And so, how do you do that? And, if they can do it, what can we learn from them here in Ohio as we’re trying to establish our new economy, especially in Northeast Ohio and Greater Cleveland?”
Granot said he expects between 35 and 45 participants and they will stay at a beach front hotel in Tel Aviv. The exact hotel is yet to be determined but, in the past, he and his students at Ashland and Cleveland State stayed at the Renaissance.
The program is offered as a study tour and as an elective, he said. Students from other schools are able to take part and transfer the credits. Alumni, spouses and guests are invited, and John Carroll’s president, Alan Miciak, is attending. The general cost of the trip is $6,000.
As for sightseeing, attendees will spend two days in Tel Aviv, one day in Jerusalem, one day in north Israel where they will visit Nazareth, and one day in south Israel where they will visit the Dead Sea.
Granot said out of the many nations and continents he has taken students to, Israel is his favorite.
“My personal favorite is getting to observe people who’ve never been to Israel,” he said.
He mentioned that he is “always blown away” by people’s reactions to Jerusalem, no matter their religious affiliation.
“It is a city that impacts you in an amazing way every time you’re there, but especially the first time you’re there, and I always enjoy observing people go through that experience,” he said.
Because John Carroll is a Jesuit school, Granot is trying to connect with the Jesuit Center in Jerusalem, he said.
He said that with prior groups of students, their days in Jerusalem have usually ended with dinner at the top of the Notre Dame Center, which overlooks the Old City.
“I think it’s pretty clear by now why we’re going to Israel and where the connection is, obviously being a business school, being an entrepreneurship program, being a Jesuit university, being in Cleveland,” he said. “Not only are we in Cleveland, we’re in University Heights on the east side of Cleveland, in the center – in the heart – of the Jewish community.”
John Carroll also has a center for Jewish studies that was founded by the Mandel Foundation, the Milton and Tamir Maltz Family Foundation and Norma Geller, among others, he said.
“So we feel a strong connection to the Jewish community of Cleveland and we’re very proud to have this study tour,” Granot said.