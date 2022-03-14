Alan H. Gill, a former Clevelander who is CEO emeritus of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, spoke about the work the American non-governmental organization is doing now in Ukraine and beyond.
Thousands of the 200,000 Jews who lived in Ukraine have left by now, Gill told the Cleveland Jewish News March 14 from his Tel Aviv apartment.
“The vast majority of Jews remain inside Ukraine, many of whom are in desperate conditions without enough food, medicines, supplies,” Gill said. “The JDC has workers who have stayed behind, real heroes, to care for them – from home-care workers to senior executives, who are there on the ground operating in emergency mode.”
He said when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine the JDC, “immediately launched and reorganized into its emergency operation, one team combining all the professionals working in the region.”
JDC CEO Ariel Zwang spent several days in the region overseeing the rescue operation and spending time with refugees who were fleeing, Gill said.
“The trauma is deep in refugees,” Gill said. “They have their own language.”
JDC staff and its partners who live and work in Ukraine are working inside that country.
In addition, JDC has helped several thousand Jewish refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.
Gill said the JDC is “already helping thousands of those refugees as well as caring for many scores of thousands of Ukrainians who haven’t left. … The bulk of Ukrainian Jews remain in Ukraine as of today.”
He said the humanitarian relief efforts will be protracted.
“This will be a long intervention,” Gill said.
Gill said he hopes there will be a major influx of Ukrainian immigrants to Israel.
Gill, 69, was born in Cleveland, became bar mitzvah at the former Beth Am Congregation and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1970. In the summer between his freshman and sophomore year of Ohio University in Athens, he first went to Israel spending time at two family moshavim, semi-collective farms in Israel. He received his bachelor’s degree in general studies. He attended the Gestalt Institute of Central Ohio in Columbus and earned his master’s degree from The Ohio State University’s College of Social Work in Columbus.
He immigrated to Israel in 1993 from Columbus, where he had been CEO of the Jewish Federation of Columbus and Central Ohio from 1984 to 1993. He lives in Tel Aviv with his wife, Rhona Paris Gill, who grew up on the street behind him. He worked at the JDC for 24 years, including the last four as CEO.
Gill expressed appreciation for the Jewish federations’ response to date to the need for financial aid.
He said the JDC, founded in the United States in 1914 to aid early settlers in what is now Israel, also has a long history of performing rescues in Eastern Europe and throughout the world.
Gill was on the ground in Soviet Georgia in 2008 during the Russian Georgian war, working for the JDC and was again in 2014 when Russian separatists were at war with Ukraine.
“I was the CEO of the Joint during the war in eastern Ukraine when it broke out in 2014,” he said. “And I traveled there multiple times. In 2015, there was a three-hour humanitarian corridor between the Russian separatists and the Ukrainians which allowed us to rescue 130 Jews and resettle them elsewhere in the country.”
Gill said funds are “direly needed to make sure that everybody is cared for at the best possible level that we can care during this emergency.”
In addition, he said, “They should also know that solidarity is key. I know from past experience the people on the ground deeply appreciate the knowledge that Jews all over the world care for them.”