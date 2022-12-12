A partnership between two community organizations, the JDN Early Childhood Center in Shaker Heights and the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, has resulted in the creation of a new therapeutic childhood development program.
Spearheaded by JDN Early Childhood Center director Suzanne Appel, the program was funded by a grant from the Ohio Children’s Alliance. According to a news release, as part of the program, both institutions host an on-site early childhood consultant to help students with social and emotional challenges, including separation anxiety, social cohesion and maturity hurdles. Appel serves this function at JDN, with Charline Zimmerman Miller serving as the Mandel JCC’s early childhood consultant.
According to the release, Appel said she was eager to participate in the grant because of the “many difficulties” she saw for students following the COVID-19 pandemic. She said COVID-19 has “greatly disrupted” children’s social and emotional development, leaving them less prepared to face life in the classroom and beyond.
Appel added in the release that an on-site early childhood consultant would’ve been a helpful asset pre-COVID-19, but the pandemic “made it abundantly clear” that early childhood mental health intervention is more important now than ever.
The new program uses the conscious discipline approach, which focuses on teaching children to manage their emotions and behavior using engaging, age-appropriate strategies through books, routines, a shared vocabulary and circle time activities. An adult-first model, conscious discipline looks to teachers to learn how to regulate their own emotions and behaviors using the same techniques, then they lead by example by modeling the techniques for their students, the release said.
Appel said in the release that the program has already seen success, as has the partnership between JDN and the Mandel JCC.
The hope is the program model is adopted at other schools and early childhood centers, the release said.