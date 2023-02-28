Hundreds of Jewish Education Center of Cleveland staff and supporters packed into the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood for the 29th annual celebration and educators award ceremony Feb. 26.
Christine Catalogna of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Stacey Steggert of Temple Emanu El in Orange received the Albert B. Ratner and Jack and Esther Goldberg Israel Fellowship; Debbie Clements of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood received the Steiger Family Education Grant; Judy McCauley of Solon Chabad Preschool received the Dr. Lifsa Schachter Early Childhood Educator Award; Linda Wolfe of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood received the Libbie L. Braverman Award; and Sheri Gross of Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and director of Testimony Theatre at @akiva, received the S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education. Gross is the arts and entertainment reviewer for the Cleveland Jewish News.
In delivering the d’var Torah, Rabbi Enid Lader of Beth Israel-the West Temple in Cleveland reflected on the impact that JEC has had on her career as well as the enduring impact it continues to have on the Cleveland Jewish community, noting the JEC made her “the rabbi and teacher I am today.”
This week’s parsha, Tetzaveh, is found in Exodus 27:20, and, in part, details God telling Moses to receive pure olive oil from the children of Israel to feed the “everlasting flame” of the menorah, which Aaron was meant to kindle each day from “evening till morning,” according to Chabad.org.
Lader compared this to the light that education kindles within each person.
“The divine spark is what we celebrate this evening,” Lader said. “Each of us – teachers, rabbis, cantors, educators, family educators, teen educators, early childhood educators, community leaders – each of us has a spark inside. This is the spark that ignites our passion for Judaism and Jewish learning. This is the spark that lights our way as we guide our students and our families on their Jewish journeys.”
On the JEC’s role in strengthening all aspects of education in Jewish Cleveland, incoming board president and Jewish Federation of Cleveland vice chair Jeffrey Wild said the Federation is “proud to sponsor and partner” with the JEC to “increase access to and deepen participation in Jewish life for adults and children throughout Jewish Cleveland.”
“The JEC is a leader throughout our community and the country,” he said. “The Federation is proud to support the JEC through its annual Campaign for Jewish Needs,” noting that in the 2022-23 fiscal year, the JEC received $1,443,942 from the annual campaign.
Wild also congratulated outgoing board president Kevin Margolis on his five-year tenure.
“Kevin, congratulations on all that you do,” he said. “As a good friend of mine and a partner of yours, it is very special for me to be able to stand up here and acknowledge your commitment and accomplishments to the JEC. But on behalf of the firm, I want to thank you not just for what you do for the JEC but for what you do for all of Jewish Cleveland in your many roles throughout the community. I couldn’t be more proud of you.”
Both Wild and Margolis are partners at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP in Cleveland.
Beth Rosenberg, JEC nominating committee chair and past president, also delivered the organization’s nominating report and financial report. New trustees at large were named and include Kate Kaput, Jody Katzner, Noam Magence, Marcy Levy Shankman, Sharon Socher, Moish Tohn and Jeffrey Wild. The nominated slate of officers, which will be elected on at the next board of trustees meeting, include president Wild, vice president Jared Miller, vice president Neil Waxman, vice president Gary Weiss, treasurer Sue Krantz and secretary Sharon Rosenbaum.
Those rotating off the board included Margolis, Marc Melamed, Irv Berliner, Gena Cohen, Amir Jaffa, Eliana LeVine and David Neumann.
Rosenberg also noted the JEC’s budget was $8.8 million last year and reported it had a surplus of $385,000 at year-end. She also thanked outgoing treasurer Melamed for his dedication, who also added another year to his tenure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following dinner, Idelle Wolf, JEC’s past president, then introduced a tribute video for Margolis, which featured comments from family, friends, colleagues and other community leaders. After the video, she presented Margolis with a commemorative mezuzah.
Margolis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the JEC for the past five years in delivering his last president’s report.
“When you’re a volunteer leader for an organization, everything you do just feels good,” he said. “...I believe we are mighty, strong and indivisible in our collective pursuits to arrive at a common goal of maintaining and delivering the highest quality of Jewish and secular education (to the) children in our community. The JEC, and its talented leaders and staff, along with extraordinary educators with us tonight, make that happen. I think back to my five years as president, and I am struck by all that the JEC has accomplished. ... The organization continues to meet the moment, as it always does.”
Publisher’s note: Linda Wolf is the wife of Clifford Wolf, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors. Sue Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.