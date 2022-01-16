The Jewish Education Center in Cleveland Heights will celebrate six recipients of its 2021 Educator Awards at its 28th annual celebration March 6.
Lauren Henkin, middle school language arts teacher at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, and Beryl Palnik, religious school educator at Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland, will receive The Albert B. Ratner and Jack and Esther Goldberg Israel Fellowship. The award provides funding for study opportunities in Israel and is given annually to two outstanding teachers, one from a day school and one from a supplementary school, according to a news release.
Dina Ribiat, a fourth-grade Judaic studies teacher at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood, will receive The Steiger Family Education Grant, awarded annually to an “exceptional day school teacher” to help fund the cost of formal Judaic study, the release said.
Gussie Singer, director of intervention services at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, will be awarded The Dr. Sylvia Fleck Abrams Award for Special Education. The award recognizes an individual who displays a sensitivity, understanding and skill set pertaining to advancing the Jewish educational experience for children with disabilities.
Marcie Harrison, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Solon Jewish Preschool, will receive The Libbie L. Braverman Award, a parent-nominated award that recognizes a teacher who has demonstrated dedication and devotion to teaching, and has significantly contributed to developing methods or materials for the Jewish teaching profession.
And Yoshi Silverstein, founder, executive director and educator at Mitsui Collective, will receive The S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education. It recognizes an outstanding experiential or informal “beyond the classroom” Jewish educator(s) in the Cleveland Jewish community. This award is focused on educational experiences that take place outside of a traditional classroom, according to the release.
“We congratulate these outstanding educators, and the institutions in which they work, for being models of excellence in Jewish learning and inspiring learners of all ages,” said Marlyn Bloch Jaffe, JEC’s executive director, in the release.
The JEC, which serves as the educational planning arm of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, focuses its work around advancing professional growth, enhancing organizational effectiveness and expanding Jewish experiences. It works with 38 partner educational institutions and supports thousands of students in accessing Jewish educational opportunities, according to the release.
For more information, visit jecc.org.