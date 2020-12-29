In recognition of S. Lee Kohrman’s commitment to Jewish education, the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland created The S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education.
Kohrman was president of the David and Inez Myers Foundation for 24 years until June 1.
Leslie D. Dunn, who succeeded him, announced the award, which will be given at the JEC’s annual meeting in May 2021.
“In appreciation of Lee’s passion for and impact in the field of informal Jewish education and his past leadership as chair of the Bureau for Jewish Education, the S. Lee Kohrman Award will recognize annually one outstanding ‘Beyond the Classroom’ Jewish educator in the Cleveland Jewish community for developing educational experiences that take place outside of a traditional classroom,” Leslie D. Dunn stated in a news release.
JEC Executive Director Seymour Kopelowitz spoke of the importance of experiential education in forming Jewish identity.
“The S. Lee Kohrman Award acknowledges the work of professionals specifically in experiential Jewish education, an area that the Jewish Education Center has consistently supported,” he said in the release.
One Jewish experiential educator will be awarded up to $4,000: $2,000 for professional development, or study in Israel; and $2,000 to be used for the development of a Jewish experiential education project that the awardee will implement within their work setting. The professional development experience and project must be approved by the JEC executive director.
Any Jewish experiential educator who works at a Jewish organization, camp or youth group, with a minimum of two years working in the Cleveland Jewish community and a commitment to continue in this field for a minimum of two years will be eligible. In addition, this educator must display a positive impact as a role model and demonstrate effective Jewish experiential learning that impacts the identity and Jewish connections of their participants, according to the release. Anyone can nominate the educator for this award – supervisor, parent, child, colleague or self.
A confidential written letter of nomination to demonstrate educational excellence and overall contribution to the organization is required by Jan. 15, 2021. Nominations can be submitted at Edaward@jecc.org. The JEC will contact nominees to complete an application required for this award.
For more information, contact Judy Schiller at jschiller@jecc.org