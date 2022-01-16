Jeff Epstein, the former director of MidTown Cleveland and Cleveland Health-Tech Corridor, is ready to use his expertise, experience and connections to succeed in his new role on Mayor Justin Bibb’s cabinet as chief of integrated development for the city of Cleveland.
Epstein told the Cleveland jewish News Jan. 12 he applied for the position based partly on the leadership Bibb demonstrated during his campaign and transition. He said he was also interested based on “my passion for the city and for service and improving the city.”
In terms of the transition to his new role, Epstein said he expects managing change in a “large bureaucracy will certainly be a big challenge. But I think there are a lot of people who work in city hall and with city hall that are excited about that change and excited about the future of what’s to come and being a part of it.”
He said his position will involve “overseeing departments of planning, community development, economic development and building and housing and really, breaking down barriers and thinking about how those departments can better connect on projects and serve the community.” According to Epstein this work involves “thinking about developing not just the buildings and the real estate, but the people and the places that connect those and how it all fits together. It’s definitely a big role.”
Epstein said his work is part of Bibb’s efforts to improve neighborhoods across the city, including the mayor’s desire to focus on the southeast part of the city.
Epstein, 47, said his approach will be to focus on different aspects of each neighborhood’s strengths and assets.
“And that may mean a different thing at Union-Miles than it does in Slavic Village than it does in Tremont,” he said. “But I think it’s recognizing that we have incredible assets in our community and in the city, our people and how to build on the strengths that we have. And that’s the model that we’ve used at MidTown … leveraging our assets, building on our strengths.”
Epstein’s work at MidTown and as director of Cleveland’s Health-Tech Corridor focused on attracting both businesses and nonprofits as well as public art projects “to create a sense of place in the neighborhood” in the area between Cleveland State and Cleveland Clinic.
Epstein said that in his 7½ years in that role there has been $230 million in real estate development in the neighborhood. These developments included the opening of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Ahuja Center for Women & Children, an outpatient pediatric and prenatal care facility, a new Dave’s Market & Eatery, new apartment buildings, residential projects, 20 murals, decorative bike racks and street banners.
Epstein said he will be working with other community development organizations across the city as well as “some of the larger partners that are committed to building a better Cleveland, whether they’re corporate partners, foundation partners or anchor institutions.”
As part of this effort he plans to leverage the large network of contacts he’s developed over the years.
“I’ll definitely be tapping the entirety of that network to help succeed in this role.”
A Cleveland native, Epstein was raised in Shaker Heights and grew up attending Temple Emanu El, now in Orange. He graduated from Duke University in Raleigh, N.C., with a bachelor’s degree and did management consulting at Kearney and political and corporate polling at Penn, Schoen and Berland, both in Washington, D.C. He then attended Georgetown University Law Center, also in Washington, D.C.
Following his graduation from law school, Epstein clerked for two years for Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. at the U.S. District Court in Cleveland, then did the one-year Cleveland Executive Fellowship run by the Cleveland Foundation and took a job at Coral Co. in Cleveland, where he finished as vice president of development.
Epstein lives in Shaker Heights with his wife, Leah Epstein, and children, Ezra and Dalia, who both attend Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
A member and past president of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Epstein said he sees a link between Judaism and his work.
“I think Jewish values have informed every piece of my career,” he said. “I think the idea of being part of a community, giving back to a community, operating with integrity and honesty – these are all part of the values that were instilled in me growing up. Certainly this idea of tikkun olam (repairing the world) has been one that’s just animated my career.”