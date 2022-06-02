Jeffrey Friedman was a man who used his own personal experience to become a passionate and successful advocate for those who needed his help the most, according to his longtime friend and law partner, Joseph C. Domiano.
Friedman, of University Heights, died May 29 at 74 years old.
He “always took the side of the downtrodden and disabled,” Domiano told the Cleveland Jewish News June 1. “He was a very compassionate person.”
Friedman, who was paralyzed in a car accident when he was 17 years old, did not let that stand in his way. Instead, Friedman used his personal experience to help people in similar circumstances, Domiano said.
“Because of his injury, he knew exactly what they were going through, the pain and suffering, loss income, hardships,” he said. “And so he was able to personally experience that and he passed that on to the clients,” in the way he approached his work and protected their interests.
Friedman, Domiano and David Smith founded their law firm, Friedman, Domiano & Smith, in 1988 “to serve injured clients with the highest level of expertise, professionalism and integrity,” according to the law firm’s website.
Domiano, his friend of 35 years, called Friedman “dedicated,” and a “top-notch lawyer,” who was incredibly successful in defending the rights of the disabled and other potentially vulnerable populations, obtaining favorable outcomes “90% of the time.”
According to the firm’s website, among the successful cases Friedman and his firm litigated were Hillyer v. Painesville Township, which resulted in a $1.6-million verdict and Felden v. Ashland Chemical, which resulted in a $3.5-mllion verdict, which was the largest intentional tort verdict in the state of Ohio. Another significant settlement was $6.3 million for a good Samaritan who lost both legs below the knees while pushing a disabled vehicle to the side of the road. A $900,000 confidential settlement was recently negotiated with a company for a worker who was severely injured when a machine malfunctioned.
In addition to his law practice, Friedman served in public office as a councilman and vice mayor of University Heights for nearly 30 years as well as serving as assistant attorney general. He also was an advocate, serving on various nonprofit boards, including the Easter Seals and the Spinal Cord Injury Foundation, while receiving numerous awards for all of his good works.
According to his other law partner, Marco G. Bocciarelli, Friedman’s impact can be seen not only in the outpouring of condolences and the fond memories shared, but also the tangible difference he made for people with disabilities in Cleveland.
“I’m looking down over (Public Square) right now,” he told the CJN June 1. “And I can tell you that all of these ramps that lead onto the sidewalk, he was involved in that, that was part of his legacy.”
Beyond his success defending his clients and advocating for causes he believed in, Friedman served as an example of perseverance and leaves behind a legacy as someone who did not let obstacles stand in his way, Domiano said.
Friedman “didn’t regard himself as disabled” and led a very active life, Domiano said. “The lesson he gave us was always take on all the obstacles life puts in your path and do your best with it. Jeff was a survivor with an indomitable spirit.”
Friedman is survived by his wife, Margaret Duffy-Friedman; stepchild Colleen Cloherty; sister, Deborah (Dr. Henry) Danaceau; uncle, Dr. Steven (Jennifer) Danaceau, Lisa Danaceau and Bradley (Jessica) Danaceau; and great-uncle, Parker, Grace, Alexis, Ellie and Tyler Danaceau.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Henry Friedman.