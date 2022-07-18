Jeffrey Korach, former president and CEO of Tremco Construction Products Group in Beachwood who led the company through its growth and expansion period, died July 14 of esophageal cancer. He was 80.

Korach was born in Cleveland on Nov. 21, 1941, and lived most of his life in Shaker Heights. The graduate of Shaker Heights High School attended Tulane University in New Orleans, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and met his wife, Sue Ellen, who was attending H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College, the women’s college of Tulane at the time.

“He and Sue Ellen were an incredible partnership,” their son, Randy Korach, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 15. “They were great role models, wonderful parents.”

They married in 1965 and built a beautiful life over 57 years, raising their two children, Kara (Jim) Pacala and Randy (Jennifer) Korach, and being adored by their four grandchildren, Natalie and Quinn Korach, and Sam and Laura Pacala. For over the last decade, the couple split their time between Cleveland and Longboat Key, Fla.

“He came back to Cleveland in 1963 and joined his family business with his father called The Euclid Chemical Company,” said Randy Korach, president and CEO of Roofing Corp of America in Atlanta. “He and his father grew that business for a couple of decades together.”

The Euclid Chemical Company was founding in 1946 by Korach’s father, Lawrence Korach, and his cousin. His father served as president for 38 years. In 1984, they sold the company to RPM International, while Korach stayed on to run Euclid Chemical.

In 1997, RPM acquired Tremco Inc. from BFGoodrich and Korach was asked to take over the position of president and CEO of Tremco Group, a position he held until he retired in 2009.

Randy Korach said his father oversaw a period of extraordinary growth for the company as it expanded to new and international markets.

“Over the course of his management, it grew from approximately $300 million in revenue to over $1 billion in revenue, with more than 4,000 employees around the world,” he said.

He worked with his father at Tremco from 1997 until 2013 and said it was a gift.

“He was a really unique and unconventional business leader,” said Randy Korach, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “He wasn’t trained in a large company or didn’t have a pedigree of a fancy Ivy League education, but he had wonderful business instincts and an incredible charismatic way of inspiring people.”

Korach’s son recalled the wonderful family vacations they took, his storytelling and sense of humor, and the countless, wonderful friends he never got tired of spending time with.

“He loved to take long walks while his health allowed him to,” Randy Korach said. “He played golf, although not well, and he enjoyed his regular trips to Las Vegas with friends, playing cards and rolling dice.”

Services were held July 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel and interment was at Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asked friends who wish to contribute to the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota, the Hospice of the Western Reserve or Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland.