Israelis will lend their solidarity to Jews in and around New York City Jan. 4 ahead of the "No Hate. No Fear." march planned in New York City.
People are invited to gather at 4:30 p.m. at The Jewish Agency Courtyard in Jerusalem.
“The event, in support of the U.S. march organized by UJA-Federation of New York, comes in light of the recent wave of hate crimes against Jews in the New York area,” according to a news release from The Jewish Agency for Israel. “The Jerusalem rally will be held in parallel to the march in New York and is being organized by The Jewish Agency for Israel, the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).”
“The Israeli solidarity event is intended to send a message of support to U.S. Jews, especially following the most recent attack in Monsey,” the release stated.
Participants in the Jerusalem rally include: Isaac Herzog, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency; Yaakov Hagoel, vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization; Carole Nuriel, ADL Israel director; Rebecca Caspi, Jewish Federations of North America Israel director general; Uri Leventer-Roberts, head of UJA Federation New York Israel Office; Hagay Elitzur, Ministry of Diaspora Affairs; as well as representatives of Keren Hayesod and the American Jewish Committee. A new immigrant from the United States will also address the crowd.