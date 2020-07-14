The Mandel Jewish Community Center FilmFest will host a virtual question-and-answer event with Jesse Eisenberg, the star of “Resistance” at 1 p.m. July 22.
Cast member Bella Ramsey also will be participating in the online film discussion.
The film details an aspiring Jewish actor who joins the French resistance in World War II to save children orphaned by the Nazis.
Participants will watch the movie on their own and receive a Zoom link for the question and answer by 5 p.m. July 21. Streaming options are listed at resistance.movie/watch-at-home.
Registration for the question and answer is free and open to the public at www.mandeljcc.org/filmfest