The Schultz Campus for Jewish Life in Akron, consisting of the Shaw Jewish Community Center, The Lippman School, Jewish Family Service and the Jewish Community Board, will host its annual Yom Hashoah commemoration virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. April 8.
Vladimir Roth of Akron will share the diary written by his mother who survived the Holocaust as a teenager. The diary wasn’t discovered until early 2019 when Roth’s sister went through some of the many boxes she had brought to her home in Frankenthal, Germany, after she cleaned out their parents’ apartment in Ruzomberok, Slovakia, following their passing in 2003, according to a news release.
In the foreword he wrote in the diary edition he’s translating into English, Roth said, “It may be rare that a man in his early seventies gets to look for the first time at his mother’s account of her life as a teenager, especially during such enormously difficult times as in this case. ... Our mother had never mentioned to anyone the existence of it. ... Let her account of life under a fascist and racist regime remind us and the future generations that we should never forget so that this history will never repeat.”
Cellist Aaron Fried will kick off the program with live music starting at 6:45 p.m.
The program will also include a virtual memorial service and memorial candlelighting ceremony. Attendees can reserve a yahrzeit candle for the program from Jewish Akron by contacting Erin Katz Ford at ekatzford@jewishakron.org. Each candle will come with prayers in Hebrew, transliteration and English, and they may be lit during the commemoration or at sundown April 8.