Five Jewish attorneys at Cleveland firms were included in Crain’s Cleveland Business’ list of Notables in Law, 2022.

They are:

• Ian Friedman, founding partner of Friedman & Nemecek, who is a criminal defense lawyer.

Crain’s wrote, “While serving as president of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Friedman established himself as a driving force behind the drafting of a revised Criminal Rule 16, or what’s more commonly known as the ‘open discovery’ rule in relation to criminal cases. This rule requires that accused individuals in Ohio be provided all evidence intended to be introduced against them by the government during a trial.”

• Kenneth B. Liffman, president and chairman of the board of McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman, whose practice area is in corporate and business transactions.

Crain’s wrote Liffman “has built a sterling reputation in the legal community with an approach centered on connecting disparate parties in ways that would move a transaction forward.”

A member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, Liffman was managing principal of McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman for more than 20 years and has spent his entire career at the firm, since 1979.

• Donald H. Messinger is a partner at Thompson Hine, whose practice area is in mergers and acquisitions, public offerings of securities and finance matters.

Crain’s wrote, “In Messinger’s early days at the firm, he became a trusted resource about the Tax Reform Act of 1969, which greatly impacted nonprofit organizations.”

In 2021, Messinger was named one of Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers.

• Michael Stovsky is a partner at Benesch, whose practice area is in intellectual property law and technology transactions.

Crain’s wrote, “That expertise stems from three decades of experience representing technology companies of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 50 companies and national venture capital firms. At Benesch, he leads the firm’s innovations, information technology and intellectual property group. Of note, he represented one of the largest manufacturers in the United States in connection with a $65 million outsourcing transaction that involved operations throughout the world.”

Stovsky’s brother, Mark Stovsky, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.

• Andrew Zashin is co-managing partner of Zashin & Rich and a guest columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News. His practice area is family law.

Chambers and Partners, a prestigious global legal ranking resource, called Zashin “lightning in a bottle,” ranking him in “Band 1” in family/matrimonial law. “If you have a challenging case, he is a delight to have on the matter,” Chambers and Partners said, according to Crain’s. “He is extremely creative and brilliant.”

Crain’s compiled the list of 37 leading senior-level lawyers, chosen from a diverse list of “forward-thinking individuals whose belief in doing things the right way transcends their practices,” according to the publication.