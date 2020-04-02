COVID-19 has touched the Jewish communities in Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio.
Two cases at Montefiore and one at Stone Gardens, the assisted living facility at Menorah Park, both in Beachwood, two members of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus and a staff member of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland all tested positive for COVID-19. Also, an Israeli rabbi who visted a Beachwood Jewish day school tested positive.
These cases make up only a small, tangible impact of a pandemic that has likely infected many other Jewish community members – either confirmed or unconfirmed – and impacted nearly every community member, in some way.
Tifereth Israel confirmed two congregants tested positive for COVID-19 in an email March 22. A message to congregants advised those who had been in synagogue in prior days to self-quarantine.
Montefiore’s cases came days later.
“Last night, we confirmed that one of our residents at Montefiore has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that stems from coronavirus,” Seth Vilensky, Montefiore president and CEO, said in a March 28 media statement. “This morning we found a second resident has tested positive. Both residents are currently in the hospital and under the care of medical teams. We have taken immediate action with the Cuyahoga County Department of Health to alert them and identify all persons who had close recent contact.
“Staff members have been provided with the appropriate safety equipment including facemasks to wear when providing resident care at all times. We also have ample supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). As we continue to receive daily updates, we learn more about ways in which the virus spreads, and we continue to increase safety protocols. We are doing everything possible to support our residents and our staff.”
Vilensky said Montefiore was enhancing its safety measures both at its Beachwood campus and at The Weils in Bainbridge Township.
A Stone Gardens resident tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.
The resident was “not exhibiting symptoms,” according to a March 24 statement from Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough.
“We are following every protocol to properly care for the person who has contracted the virus, and we’re in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps now and in the future,” Newbrough said in the statement.
An employee of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland who attended the the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference March 1-3 in Washington, D.C., was one of Cuyahoga County and Ohio’s first three documented cases.
An Israeli rabbi who visited Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood in late February tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rabbi Avery Joel, Fuchs Mizrachi head of school. Rabbi Dov Singer visited the school Feb. 27 to 28 to conduct professional development work with staff at the school. He also stayed for the Mizrachi family Shabbaton Feb. 28 to 29 at the DoubleTree hotel in Beachwood before returning home to Israel, where he was tested, Joel said.